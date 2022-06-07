Fun Lil Band of Rice County seeks members Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Fun Lil Band of Rice County is starting practices for the summer band ensembles at outdoor local events.Any interested Rice County area students or adults who can play at a seventh grade level are welcome (or are willing to practice to this level).Practice dates will depend on schedules of participants. The Lil Fun Band is available for background music at community events.Call 507-301-5632 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Practice Fun Lil Band Of Rice County Music Education Lil Fun Band Adult Student Info Band Date Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now Elementary students give patriotic-themed concert Reptiles & homemade ice cream help ring in summer learning Knights charge past Hurricanes, Trojans; fall to Hayfield, Southland to end season Scholarships awarded to graduating seniors Breakfast on the farm scheduled for June 17 Upcoming Events Jun 7 Burger Basket Night Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 8 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8 Overcomers Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8 Wing Night Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 9 Open House Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Carrie Underwood’s hunger for cheese stops her going vegan Chris Evans invites fans to be his date for premiere of his next film Higher farm prices are good, but higher fuel prices hurting farmers USGA: LIV participants can play U.S. Open