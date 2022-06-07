To thank those Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency, Gov. Tim Walz signed Frontline Worker Payments into law April 29, 2022, enabling those workers to apply for Frontline Worker Pay.
The Frontline Worker Pay application is now open through July 22, 2022. Eligible workers will have 45 days to apply for Frontline Worker Pay. Applicant support will be available to assist applicants in multiple languages.
Funds are not first come, first served. The money set aside for this program will be split equally among all approved applicants after the 45-day application period, the 15-day appeals period and the appeals review period.
Eligibility criteria for Frontline Worker Pay are set forth in the Frontline Worker Pay law. If you are unsure if you are eligible, you should review the law and guidance and truthfully fill in and submit the application during the 45-day application period.
To be eligible for Frontline Worker Pay, the applicant:
• Must have been employed at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more frontline sectors between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021.
• For the hours worked during this time period the applicant was not able to telework due to the nature of the individual's work and worked in close proximity to people outside of the individual's household
• Must meet the income requirements for at least one year between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2022
• Must not have received an unemployment insurance benefit payment for more than 20 weeks on a cumulative basis for weeks between March 15, 2020, and June 26, 2021 (Minnesota Statutes, section 268.085, subdivision 1, clause 6).
The frontline sectors include:
• Long-term care and home care
• Health care
• Emergency responders
• Public health, social service, and regulatory service
• Courts and corrections
• Child care
• Schools, including charter schools, state schools and higher education
• Food service, including production, processing, preparation, sale and delivery
• Retail, including sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery
• Temporary shelters and hotels
• Building services, including maintenance, janitorial and security