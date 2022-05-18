220518 kyl archives

Monday's Bloodmobile visit here was a new experience for several of Kenyon's Girl Scout Troop, and for their leader, Mrs. Marlene Morrow. The girls helped do some calling in for the unit's visit here, and then had a chance to see first-hand the actual donor process. It was part of earning a badge for the girls. Mrs. Marrow made the whole process more real for the girls by becoming a donor herself, and letting the Scouts follow her through the various stages. Here several girls gathered around to see how Mrs. Marrow felt on the donor's table.
