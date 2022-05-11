...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue
County.
.MRMS indicates at least 3 inches of rain has fallen with storms
this morning with another 1-2 inches expected within the next 2
hours. The river is forecast to reach Minor flood stage around noon
on Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...MRMS indicates at least 3 inches of rain has fallen this
morning with another 1-2 inches expected within the next 2 hours.
* WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S.
* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to reach Minor flood stage
around noon on Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
&&
