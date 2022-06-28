From the archives: Thursday, June 29,1989 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At the Cub Scouts; Pine Wood Derby in March. Wayne Erich finished third in the race (left); Levi Wobig was second and won best design; and Jared Trost finished first in the races. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now Vendors, community enjoy Kenyon Farmers Market debut Frontline Worker Pay applications open through July 22 Kenyon bookkeeper sentenced to over 9 years in prison City to move forward with abatement of Langford Avenue property Activity shuttle, substitute pay discussed at board's work session Upcoming Events Jun 28 Burger Basket Night Tue, Jun 28, 2022 Jun 29 STEM Stations Wed, Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29 Overcomers Wed, Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29 Wing Night Wed, Jun 29, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Matteo Berrettini (COVID-19) withdraws from Wimbledon ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 Premiere Date Set: Meet Guest Judges & Designers ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Season 2 Trailer: New Adventures & Favorite Characters (VIDEO) Chris Martin serenades couple at Bath pub