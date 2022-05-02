The 2022 Goodhue County Dairy Princesses were crowned at a banquet last month. Dairy royalty for the upcoming year, pictured from left, Madison Bartholome, Cassandra Hinsch, Claudia Kennedy, Emma Eggenberger and Chelsey Lexvold. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County ADA)
Traditions of Goodhue County's dairy industry and crowning of local dairy princesses go hand in hand.
Five women were selected to serve as ambassadors for local dairy farmers and the dairy industry at a banquet last month. 2022 Goodhue County Dairy Princesses are: Goodhue residents Madison Bartholome, Cassandra Hinsch and Chelsey Lexvold; Red Wing resident Emma Eggenberger and Claudia Kennedy of Wanamingo.
Madison, the daughter of Jim and Lisa Bartholome, is a second year princess alongside Chelsey, the daughter of Brent and Wendy Lexvold; and Cassandra, the daughter of Mike and Ann Hinsch.
Madison is a current veterinary technician student at Rochester Community and Technical College, and Chelsey will be graduating from Rochester Community Technical College this month, and will head to Winona State University this fall. Cassandra studies dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Emma, the daughter of Robert Eggenberger and Erica Cordes, is a senior at Red Wing High School. She plans to attend college with a major in agribusiness. Claudia, the daughter of Kris Streiff, plans to study welding at Dakota County Technical College this fall.
Participants of the dairy princess program must live on, work for or have a family member directly working as an active member of the dairy industry to qualify.
Madison, Cassandra, Chelsey, Claudia and Emma will participate in activities throughout Goodhue County, and the region in an effort to educate the public and promote dairy and the dairy industry.
Princesses have the opportunity to participate in a Midwest Dairy Association leadership training this month, and can also choose to compete to be Minnesota's goodwill ambassador for the dairy industry, Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Princess Kay finalists are announced in June, and Princess Kay of the Milky Way is crowned at the Minnesota State Fair in late August.