The Minnesota Pork Board will award up to five $1,000 scholarships to young people pursuing careers in agricultural business, agricultural communications, agricultural education, agricultural engineering, agronomy, animal science, animal physiology, environmental sciences, nutrition, livestock reproduction, large animal veterinary medicine, and other related fields.
Qualified applicants must have an emphasis in the pork industry.
Applicant qualifications:
• Minnesota resident
• Pursuing an undergraduate degree at a two or four-year institution with an emphasis in swine production or related field.
• Applicant must be entering either his/her freshman, sophomore, junior or senior year of college.
• Individuals can only receive one Minnesota Pork Industry Scholarship during his/her post-secondary tenure
Qualified applicants must submit:
• Completed scholarship application form
• Letter indicating his/her intentions for future involvement in pork production/agricultural industry
• 750 word or less essay on a current or future pork industry challenge and his/her proposed solutions for the issue
• Two letters of recommendation
• Professional resume
Application submission deadline – May 16, 2022
For more information or questions contact Jill Resler, chief operating officer at the Minnesota Pork Board at 507-345-8814 or jill@mnpork.com.