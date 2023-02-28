The VFW Veterans Support Group is holding a fish fry fundraiser at the post home on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes either baked or deep-fried fish, beans, French fries, and coleslaw. To-go boxes of the dinner will be available.

Keng Yang

Keng Yang and his dog Kaiya after a successful waterfowl hunt. (Photo courtesy of Keng Yang)
Kenyon-Wanamingo Theater CLUE

Front row-Adalee Geisenger, Olivar Breyer, Holly Carlstrom, Ashley Rechtzigel, Elsie Braaten, Rebecca Elzen, Addison Donkers. Back row- Landon Trump, Flint Stevenson, Riley Huschle, Brady Bauer, Louis Breimhurst, Jordan Blowers, Tate Lewis-Douville, Erin Christensen. Not pictured: Grace Nystuen, James DeWitt, Ezrehn Degen-Septer.

Kevin Anderson is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.

Tags

Load comments