The VFW Veterans Support Group is holding a fish fry fundraiser at the post home on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes either baked or deep-fried fish, beans, French fries, and coleslaw. To-go boxes of the dinner will be available.
All funds raised from the dinner will be used to support the Kenyon VFW.
Matt Addington
In addition to his role as an award-winning outdoor and portrait photographer, Matt Addington, former K-W teacher and coach, is now a Minnesota filmmaker.
In February, his 16-minute movie “Kaiya” premiered at the National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic in Minneapolis.
The two-year project tells the story of Keng Yang, who adopted Kaiya, a German Wirehaired Pointer puppy, from his father. An article by Tom Kennedy describes Addington’s account of the challenging relationship between Keng and his father, Tony Yang. The film shows how Kaiya, the hunting dog, helped a father and son develop a positive connection while hunting pheasants and what they learned from each other.
Wrestling tournament
This past weekend the Section 1A individual wrestling tournament took place in Rochester. The K-W wrestlers represented the local program very well. Will VanEpps and Jaedin Johnson move on to the state tournament as section champions. As second-place finishers, Gavin Johnson and Ryan LaCanne also will be wrestling in St. Paul next weekend.
K-W wrestling alum Dylan Craig was one of the tournament officials on Saturday.
Jan and Rich Ellingsberg of Kenyon were busy following their two grandsons. The young men wrestled for Moorhead in Section 8AAA at St. Cloud. Dane Ellingsberg, a ninth-grader, placed second in the 106-pound division and will advance to state with a 33-14 record. Wrestling at 145 pounds, junior Lee Ellingsberg finished the sectionals in fourth place and a season record of 27-24. Dane and Lee’s dad is John Ellingsberg, a 1995 K-W graduate.
‘Clue on Stage’
In “Clue on Stage,” presented by the K-W Theatre, guests arrive at a dinner party given by an anonymous host. The guests are given aliases. Will audience members be able to figure out who killed the host?
Was it Colonel Mustard, the triumphant war colonel, played by Brady Bauer? Could it be Mrs. Peacock played by Ashley Rechtzigel? Maybe it is Riley Huschle’s character, the super genius Professor Plum. It might be Mrs. White, the chief maid of the manor, acted by Addison Donkers, or Landon Trump’s character, the con artist Mr. Green. This group of characters is only a partial list of potential murderers in this who done it.
To solve the mystery, attend the play with performances scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale at the K-W school website. Adult tickets are $7; student tickets are priced at $5. For tickets purchased online, fees will apply. Tickets purchased at the door are $9 for adults and $7 for students. All tickets are for general seating. There will not be any reserved seats.
Girls basketball
The K-W girls’ basketball season ended in a disappointing loss to Faribault’s Bethlehem Academy.
Throughout the season, Tess Erlandson led the team, which was no different in this game. During the second half, the game was stopped when Erlandson scored her 1,000-career point. Among the illustrious group of local basketball players who have achieved this milestone is her brother, Tate, who passed the mark in 2020.
The Erlandsons are the second brother-sister tandem to score more than 1,000 points in their K-W high school careers. Brandon Quam passed 1,000 points in 2011, and his sister, Megan, joined the club in 2015.
Senior Nevaeh Greseth needs to be recognized for her defensive play this season. She held her own when matched up against a much taller opponent.
Three-day snow
With a three-day snowstorm slamming into Minnesota last week, the Kenyon city crew deserves a word of thanks for keeping the streets and alleys open. When weather like this happens, their work day begins in the early morning hours while most residents sleep in warm beds.
A daily ritual I enjoy every morning is reading the hard copy of the Minneapolis Star/Tribune. Thanks to the city crew for plowing the streets, I was thrilled to look out and see a blue plastic bag peeking out from the snow on the sidewalk. I greatly appreciate the dedicated newspaper delivery person who has never missed a morning getting the newspaper to our house.
First day of spring
For people sick of snow, especially after last week and the cold, March 1 is the meteorological first day of spring.
This year’s astrological first day of spring is March 20, with the vernal equinox at 4:24 p.m. and spring begins.
Weather forecasters have broken down the four seasons into categories of three months. These groupings were decided upon using the annual temperature cycle. The meteorological spring is from March 1 to May 31, the same every year. In contrast, the vernal equinox may occur either on March 20 or 21.
Some of the spring phenology we can look forward to include:
• Spring training baseball with rule changes to speed up the Major League game. The new rules have caused confusion and controversy in the early spring games.
• The Minnesota State High School tournaments are being played in March with the probability of another snowstorm.
• The debate on daylight saving time will again occur as we move the clocks ahead on March 11.
• A sure sign of spring is St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, when everyone, including Norwegians, chooses to be Irish. Maybe the record high of 80 degrees set in 2012 will be matched.
• Listening to the spring calls of the cardinals and chickadees and watching the goldfinches change to their warm weather colors.
• People seeing the first robins and other migratory birds returning from their winter homes.
• By the time we reach the end of March, the earlier sunrises and later sunsets are encouraging signs that the warm days of late spring and summer are coming.