From Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, by Tim Mack (farm safety instructor, registered paramedic, farmer):
Spring is here and farm equipment owners and operators are making sure their equipment is field ready. But, have you taken a few minutes to make sure your equipment is road ready? Have you reviewed Minnesota's rules of the road for farm equipment (Implements of husbandry) and farm trailers?
Here is a basic overview of the rules of the road, more detailed information is available from sources like the Minnesota State Patrol, the U of M Extension or the Farm Bureau agriculture transportation handbook.
• All self propelled and towed farm equipment must display a slow moving vehicle emblem, clearly visible from at least 600 feet behind.
• No one may drive or tow farm equipment at a speed greater than 30 mph
• All self propelled farm equipment must display amber safety flashers day or night. Displaying white lights to the rear is prohibited when traveling on public roads.
• Farm trailers towed at speeds faster than 30 mph must meet all normal trailer requirements including, brake lights, turn signal lights, brakes, safety chains. Farm trailers over 10,000 pounds towed faster than 30 mph and not marked with a slow moving vehicle emblem must display current registration.
• Practicing good roadway safety helps protect the life and health of equipment operators and other motorists sharing Minnesota roads. It can also protect the financial health of your farm. Several major farm insurers report that pay outs for crashes involving farm equipment are one of their largest annual expenses.