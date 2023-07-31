271790679_451510313195504_1651969508797444512_n.jpeg

Joel, Joy, Josiah and June Finnesgard perform together as Stones Cry and are coming to Kenyon on Sunday. (Submitted photo)

Stones Cry, a family of performers that play inspirational and contemporary Christian music, will have a concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug 6 at Gol Lutheran Church, 1500 Highway 60 Boulevard in Kenyon.

  
