K-W Fall Play
“A Christmas Carol” has been selected as the Kenyon-Wanamingo fall play to be presented on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. For more than a century, “A Christmas Carol” has been one of the favorite presentations during the holiday season.
Director Blair Reynolds explained, “This Christmas Carol is a one-act version clocking in at about an hour. While shorter than the original, it still keeps the best parts of the classic. I thought that what this community needed right now was some joy. A joy that doesn’t slap you in the face but rather lets us determine your own course for happiness. People are familiar with it, but every production of A Christmas Carol has its own personality.”
We were very impressed with the cast’s focus while reading through the play. The leadership displayed by experienced actors during practice was evident as they stepped in to read parts of people who were not in attendance.
Louie Breimhurst, Max Erickson, Erin Christenson, Brady Bauer, Aspen Donkers, and Jordyn Blowers are some seasoned actors leading the cast.
College sports
It has been a tough season for the Western Illinois Leathernecks, who have yet to win a game.
K-W graduate Jack Beulke said, “I’ve been enjoying every second of it. Sure, a win here and there would be nice, but as the punter, I’ve learned I can only control certain things!”
In the loss to Missouri State, Beulke had a moment he will never forget when Western Illinois went deep into its playbook early in the second quarter, earning its first score. Facing a fourth down at the Missouri State eight, Western lined up for a field goal attempt. With Beulke holding, he took the snap, rolled out, and hit a wide receiver for an eight-yard touchdown pass.
Kasandra Keller and Kaitlyn Vold closed their college volleyball careers as Luther College finished its season with wins over Monmouth College and Westminster College. As a defensive specialist, Keller finished the season with the second-most digs on the team. Vold, also a defensive specialist, played in both season ending wins.
The Carthage College Men’s Golf team finished their season with a third-place finish in the Midwest Region Classic and sixth place in the Geneva Invite.
Sophomore Tanner Angelstad finished tied for fifty-second out of 149 golfers in the Midwest Region Classic, and at the Geneva Invite, he placed forty-eighth out of 116 competitors.
K-W graduate Hailey Lerfald and the North Central Volleyball team finished the regular season by defeating Bethany College in three sets. Lerfald had eleven kills during the match.
On Monday, Nov. 7, the Rams played in the NCCAA Regional tournament as the number two seed in the Midwest.
This season Lerfald has led NCU in blocks and is one of the leaders in kills.
Hamline University junior Julianna Boyum and the Piper volleyball team have completed their season in the highly competitive MIAC. This season Boyum was the leader for Hamline in kills, third in blocks, fourth in service aces, and fifth in digs.
Leah Berg is a first-year player for MIAC Champions Gustavus Adolphus.
Wisconsin River-Falls first-year player and defensive lineman Carter Quam has seen playing time in three games this year for the Falcons.
Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 11, is a day to celebrate and honor veterans of the United States armed forces for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
The Kenyon veterans groups will begin the day serving coffee and rolls at 8 a.m. at the VFW.
At 10 a.m., the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard will hold a program for students and the public in the K-W High School gym.
The program at the high school will include the tradition of honoring comrades by the Color Guard. Under Michael Berger’s direction, the K-W band will perform the National Anthem and “America Elegy,” written by Frank Ticheli. Hannah Johnson will direct the K-W choirs in “Thank you Soldiers,” by Michael and Angela Sounders and Joyce Eilers’s arrangement of “God Bless America.”
The principal speaker for the program is retired United States Air Force Lt. Colonel Craig Benson, a 1977 graduate of Kenyon High School.
Following high school, Benson attended the Association of Free Lutheran Bible School in Plymouth, MN. He then completed his undergraduate work at Moorhead State University in Moorhead, MN.
In 1985, he was sent to an officer training school. He served as an Air Force aviator for the next thirteen years and flew B52 and B51 bombers and C-130 cargo planes. Benson also flew global missions and austere and hostile missions.
Benson was ordained in the church, taking calls in Iowa, South Dakota, and Illinois. He served as a reserve chaplain in the Chaplain Corps during this time.
Lt. Colonel Benson’s father, Sherman Benson, was a career air force veteran who retired from the service and lived for many years south of Kenyon.
Following “Taps,” played by Erin Christenson, the colors will be retired to complete the program.
For those unable to attend the school program, it will be broadcast on the K-W Activities YouTube Channel. A link for this channel can be found at the bottom of the K-W School Page.
Armistice Day/Veterans Day
President Woodrow Wilson made it known that Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the signing of the armistice to end World War I, would be known as Armistice Day.
The 1926 U. S. Congress made Armistice Day official with a resolution stating, “recurring anniversary of Nov. 11, 1918, should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace between nations.” In 1938, Armistice Day became a Federal Holiday.
Following World War II, veteran Raymond Weeks began lobbying to expand Armistice Day to include all veterans. His work came to fruition when Congress changed the name to Veterans Day in 1954.
For the next fourteen years, things stayed the same until Congress decided to give federal employees three-day weekends and changed Columbus Day, Memorial Day, and Washington’s Birthday to Monday holidays. Veterans Day was moved from Nov. 11 to the fourth Monday in October.
Many states refused to acknowledge the change, and in 1975, President Ford moved it back to Nov. 11.
After a raucous celebration of Armistice Day in 1918, it was a few years before the day was celebrated in Kenyon.
The Quamme VFW Post of Wanamingo extended the following invitation in 1921 to the Conrad Osthum Post.
“Your Post is cordially invited to participate in our Armistice Day celebration on Nov. 11. The parade starts at 11 a.m. A place has been reserved for members of your post to march as a unit with your “Colors.” “Mess Call” is at 12 o’clock. Every comrade is requested to be in uniform.
Sincerely yours in comradeship,
Halbert Loken, adjutant.
The following year, Kenyon planned a big celebration which included a community ball; the ladies served all service members a free chicken dinner at noon at the Odd Fellows Hall. In the afternoon, there was a parade to the school where patriotic speeches, singing, and band selections took place in the auditorium.
Some years, at the request of the American Legion, all stores and places of business in Kenyon were closed on Armistice Day.
One year in the 1920s, a celebration was not held as many people were planning on taking in the program at Red Wing, and the Kenyon High School football team was playing its final game of the season at Blooming Prairie.
Another year, the Joseph A. Gates American Legion Post gave away a Whippet Coach car.
Starting in the 1930s, the American Legion Auxiliary planned and presented school programs, usually beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
During the War Years, celebrations were put on hold. Headlines in the Kenyon Leader were about young men serving overseas. One year a bronze star was awarded to Pfc. Eugene Benson posthumously. Lr. Roger Hilstad received the Oak Leaf Cluster and Air Medal. He had been missing in action since May 1944.
Following World War II, celebrations of Veterans Day were held at school, similar to those before the war.
For a few years following the Vietnam War, there were no programs. After Sept. 11, 2002, veterans became more revered, and that November, Clarence “Butch” Larson spoke to the student body about his experience in the Bataan Death March.
For the last 20 years, one common comment by Kenyon Color Guard members is how respectful the students are during the observance of Veterans Day at school.