Fall ball
The Knights fall ball team, made up of players from the K-W softball team, won their bracket of the end-of-season tournament played in Rochester. They defeated the La Crescent Green team in the semi-finals before moving on to the championship game, where they were victorious over the Rochester Lions team.
According to Coach A. J. Lindell, those wins were outstanding, but what was impressive occurred the week before when the team defeated Chatfield in a doubleheader. Eight of the nine players for Chatfield were on their high school team that won the AA State Softball Championship last spring.
The team finished league play with a 7-3 record and an 11-3 record overall. This team could make an exciting run next spring during the high school softball season.
Team members include Sydney Majerus, Ivette Mendoza, Addie Lindell, Josie Flom, Lydia Schaeffer, Emma Paulson, Alina Mendoza, Vanessa Bartel, and Nevaeh Greseth.
Marshall Flom and A.J. Lindell coached the team.
Holden supper
The annual Holden Lutheran Church All Saints Dinner is on Nov. 6. Serving times for the to-go meals or dining in are noon to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu includes meatballs and gravy, pulsa, scalloped potatoes, buttered carrots, cranberry relish, lefse, fruit soup, rommegrot, and almond cookies. The dinner cost is $20, payable in cash or by check to the Holden WELCA. It is suggested that reservations be made by Friday, Nov. 4, by calling (507)789-6677 or emailing holdendinner@gmail.com.
Delivery of meals is available upon request.
Along with the meal, Holden members are selling raffle tickets, with the proceeds being used to fund restoration projects. The cost of tickets is a dollar a piece or six for five dollars.
Transition time
Each year, we view the lovely leaf colors, enjoy a hot cup of coffee after a crisp morning walk, and appreciate many beautiful fall days, and then it happens, the first snow flurries with a few cold days. These days are followed by communication from people who live in the southern tier of states telling us that it is still summer down there.
Many year-round residents will argue the best weather of the year is during the summer months.
Because we live further north, the sun does not set until about 9 p.m. in June and July. Usually, the late sunsets allow for enjoyable evenings outside.
While not everyone in Minnesota looks forward to the change of seasons and the challenge of winter, which can sometimes be brutal, I prefer this type of weather to the hurricanes and torrential rains in the southern states. The roads are cleared promptly after a snowstorm, and we can move around again.
There are days of bone-chilling cold, but people can keep layering on clothes, unlike those areas where temperatures are above 100 degrees for extended periods, when a person can only take off some clothing before violating an indecency law.
The Rochester Post-Bulletin shared the following observations about the climate of Minnesota from 100 years ago. “Dr. Charles H. Mayo stated that after traveling in every state in our country, the climate of Minnesota is the best for year around residence. Dr. Mayo also indicated that Minnesota has value as a health resort and a delightful place for recreation and rest.”
Dr. Mayo’s observation from 100 years ago reaffirms why Minnesota is the best place to live.
MEA
In Minnesota, the third Thursday and Friday in October are two of the most revered school days of the year for students, known as MEA break.
The annual teacher conference has been happening in Minnesota since 1861. Minnesota is unique in this time-honored tradition. Only Wisconsin, North Dakota, and New Jersey have something similar.
As a classroom teacher, I looked forward to the opportunity to attend MEA. The convention offered professional development opportunities at the beginning of a school year that I could incorporate into the daily learning experiences for students.
Through the years, we heard various keynote speakers, including Sen.Paul Wellstone in 2002, who a week later was killed in a plane crash. The distinguished actor James Earl Jones spoke about how poetry and acting helped him overcome a childhood stutter. One year we sang “Puff the Magic Dragon” with Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul, and Mary fame. He also supplied attendees with a song and curriculum called Don’t Laugh at Me to teach students empathy and inclusion.
Reflecting on my youth, MEA vacation from school in the middle of fall was a welcome respite from the grind of the first six weeks of school. As a grade school student, those four days in October were like a short summer vacation, playing outside on warm fall days. While in junior high and high school, two days were spent walking the woods of northern Minnesota, hunting for ruffed grouse.
The two days off for MEA are valuable mental health days for students. When most return to school on the Monday after, they are ready to start with more intense learning until Thanksgiving break.