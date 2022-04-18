The Kindergarten Roundup Mini-Session for 2022-23 Kindergarten students will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Students will attend a short classroom session with their teacher and classmates. Sessions will be held in the morning and the afternoon. Families will be notified of the schedule.

Families with a child who will be age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2022 and have not yet been contacted by the school district, please call the K-W Elementary School office at 507-824-2211.

 

