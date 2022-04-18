Elementary School holds kindergarten roundup May 13 Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kindergarten Roundup Mini-Session for 2022-23 Kindergarten students will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022.Students will attend a short classroom session with their teacher and classmates. Sessions will be held in the morning and the afternoon. Families will be notified of the schedule.Families with a child who will be age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2022 and have not yet been contacted by the school district, please call the K-W Elementary School office at 507-824-2211. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kindergarten Student Session School Education Classroom Elementary School Roundup Teacher Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Trending Now Bird feeders and the highly pathogenic avian influenza UPDATED: Hailstorm passes through area, causes damage Youth embrace Ed Foundation carnival's return Speech team notes growth as regular season closes Annual Easter egg hunt is back Upcoming Events Apr 18 ECFE “Marvelous Monday Knights Mon, Apr 18, 2022 Apr 19 Burger Basket Night Tue, Apr 19, 2022 Apr 20 Quilting Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 Storytime Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 Wednesday Wear Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web ALEC report: Minnesota is 5th least economically competitive state Huskers offer Lincoln High WR Beni Ngoyi, adding to in-state target list ‘Better Call Saul’ Star Tony Dalton Previews Lalo’s Season 6 ‘Warpath’ Back in the day, April 18, 1996: Plane crash kills former Nebraska QB Brook Berringer, friend