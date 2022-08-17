To increase awareness and keep the roadways safe, more than 300 agencies statewide will participate in a DWI enforcement and education campaign in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program. The campaign that kicks off Aug. 19 and runs through Sept. 5 is coordinated by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻
• Designate a sober driver, use a safe, alternative transportation option, or stay at the location of the celebration.
• Speak up — Offer to be a designated driver or be available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere. If you see an impaired person about to get behind the wheel, get them a safe ride home.
• If you plan to drive, refrain from drugs, whether legally or illegally obtained. Impaired is impaired.
• If you don't yet know how a medication will affect your judgment, coordination and reaction time, either have someone else drive or wait to take it until after you get home.
• Buckle up. The best defense against drunken impaired drivers.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.