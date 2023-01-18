Dorian Festival
K-W Choir Director Hannah Johnson nominated K-W students Ashley Rechtzigel, Joel Helland, Brady Bauer, Devon Christen, Flint Stevenson, Julia Patterson, Louie Breimhurst, and James DeWitt to be part of the 73rd annual Dorian Festival on Jan. 8 and 9 at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Almost 1,000 high school seniors and juniors participated in the festival, with Luther College Music Professors Andrew Last and Adrianna Tam directing men’s and women’s choruses.
The Luther College Nordic Choir, selected high school vocalists, and the High School Festival Choir performed on Monday in the Festival Grand Concert.
Amber Olson, Arin Kyllo, and Elliot Olson, Luther students and K-W alums, hosted the students from K-W.
Math Team
The K-W Junior High Math Team completed their Wasioja North Math League season last Monday. The K-W Red team of Oliver Bauer, Braiden Johnson, Sienna Carel, Collin Nelson, Daltyn Breyer, and Jimmy May, finished in third place. Brady Christenson, Isaac Mills, Blane Helgeson, Caden Starkson, Bennett Shelton, and Brady O’Brien competed on the K-W Black team and ended the season in sixth place out of twelve teams.
Individually, Oliver Bauer finished in seventh place with 74 points, Sienna Carel in eighth place with 70 points, Jimmy Way missed the top ten by two points, placing eleventh, and Brady O’Brien had 62 points finishing the season in twelfth place.
K-W teacher Rachel Cline is the math team coach.
Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl Teams competed last week in the Sub-Region Tournament. The top nine teams of the twenty-five-participating advance to the Regional Tournament.
The K-W Black Team of ninth graders Olivar Breyer and Tate Lewis and sixth graders Sydney Ehrich, Violet Peterson, Aislynn Ronningen, and Lily Durst finished the day in thirteenth place. The Silver Team had ninth graders Elsie Braaten, and Rebecca Elzen, eighth grader Emma Koncur, and sixth graders Alexi Fuller, Kaci Robinson, and Johanna Pearson placed fifteenth. Team Red consisted of ninth graders Adalee Geisinger and Owen Caron, eighth grader Marilyn Cortez, and sixth graders Carlee Geisinger, Ashlyn Feyereisn, and Sydney Trapp, placed twenty-second.
The teams, under the direction of coach Darin Walling, showed significant improvement throughout the season and, in the end, were competitive.
Honor Team of Excellence
The K-W Competition Cheer Team co-captains Erin Christenson and Sophia Poquette have been named to the 2022-23 Honors Team of Excellence of the Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches Association.
The criteria for being selected to the Honor Team include demonstrating leadership skills and a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Coach Stephanie Voegele said, “We are so proud of these girls. They have been great co-captains this year by stepping up to help lead their team, give inspirational quotes, and lead practices when needed.”
The MCCA Awards Banquet is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the St. Paul River Centre. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the state competition will be held in the Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Past K-W Competition Cheer Team members recognized on the Honor Team include Isabelle Patterson, Jasmyn Allers, Alissa Johnson, Emma Berquam, Sydney Poquette, Megan Groth, and Ella Lee.
Hock’s induction
Last fall, retired K-W baseball coach Randy Hockinson was inducted into the K-W Hall of Fame. On Saturday night at a banquet held at Target Field, Hock was one of six Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches receiving recognition for their dedication to the sport by joining other outstanding coaches in the MSHSBCA Hall of Fame.
The six inductees all have registered 300 or more wins during their careers. During his 29 years as K-W coach, Hock finished with 318 wins, ranking him 76th on the all-time wins list of Minnesota High School coaches
Basketball game observations
Over the years, numerous K-W vocalists have taken on the challenge of singing the national anthem before local sporting events.
At the boys game against Southland last Thursday night, fourth grader Lexi VanDeWalker performed an outstanding rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Those attending the game from both schools appreciated Lexi’s effort by giving her a resounding round of applause.
Recently, while attending a basketball game, I started thinking about how as a fan, things have changed. Do you remember when the team would come out on the floor for warm-ups, how everyone would stand and cheer, the band would play the school song, and the gym would be filled with anticipation and excitement? How about when the starting lineups were being introduced, people would stand and applaud the players?
Times have changed. Now the teams walk out on the floor; the school song is not sung at most games, and a few people clap for the student/athletes being introduced.
I have been one of the guilty parties when it comes to showing school spirit at games. Maybe if one person stood and cheered for the team when they came out on the floor, others would join. If a fourth-grade young lady dares to sing a difficult song, acapella, would there be a group of brave adults to lead the singing of the school song? The words are printed on a big poster on the gym’s north wall.
There are still a few home sporting events this winter. Perhaps fans who attend the games will be willing to move out of their comfort zones and let our young athletes know how much we appreciate their efforts.