When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, which can impact patient care. It’s critically important that donors make an appointment to give now before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months.

Donors can help save a life in just an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Faith Community Church, 305 State Street North, West Concord.

