...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue
County.
.MRMS indicates at least 3 inches of rain has fallen with storms
this morning with another 1-2 inches expected within the next 2
hours. The river is forecast to reach Minor flood stage around noon
on Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S.
* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
&&
When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, which can impact patient care. It’s critically important that donors make an appointment to give now before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months.
Donors can help save a life in just an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Faith Community Church, 305 State Street North, West Concord.