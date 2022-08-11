Kenyon Sportsmen's Club Firearm Safety Instructor Jason Prondzinski first heard about a program through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that Mossberg makes training guns two years ago.

Five training guns will enhance Kenyon Sportsmen's Club firearm safety classes and serve as a training aid. (Photo courtesy of Jason Prondzinski)
Training guns are non-firing guns, and give students the opportunity to hold and function them. (Photo courtesy of Jason Prondzinski)

 

