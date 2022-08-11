Kenyon Sportsmen's Club Firearm Safety Instructor Jason Prondzinski first heard about a program through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that Mossberg makes training guns two years ago.
After placing the order, supply issues with getting the training guns built delayed the order by almost a full year.
The full-sized guns are non-firing, but give the students the opportunity to hold and function them. The training guns have the same weight and function similar to the fully functioning gun, so Prondzinski said students "really" get the real feel of what a gun feels like, and how it works.
"These are a great training aid and [I am] very happy to get these," Prondzinski said.
Noticing there was a large cost to get the kit ordered, which consists of five actions that are discussed during the firearm safety classes and a hard travel case to transport the guns in, Prondzinski looked for support from the community.
He wishes to thank the Kenyon Snow Drifters, Kenyon VFW, Kenyon Sportsmen's Club and Froyum Enterprises LLC for donating their time and money.
"They all had some part in making this happen and I really want everyone to know how thankful I am for this," Prondzinski said. "THANK YOU!"
