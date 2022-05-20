Crossings Clay Studio & Zumbrota Literary Society host nine camps this summer which include:
• Sculpture Welding 101 (grades 5-12) on June 28-29 — Create your own stainless steel sculpture using bending, welding, grinding and polishing.
• Pottery Wheel Camp (grades 4-12) on July 5-8 and July 12-15 & 18 — Learn to wedge, how to center clay, how to form bowls and other shapes, and how to clean up after the mud has splashed all over the work area.
• Animal Planet Adventure (grades 1-3) on July 18-22 — Work on hand building clay projects such as refrigerator magnets, scavenger hunt bowls, finger puppets, face mugs or pinch pot bowls, and owl plaques.
• Whimsical, Wild and Wacky — (grades 4-12) on July 25-29 — Make Picasso self portrait plaques, a bird house, a house tool holder/plaque and scavenger hunt bowls
• Tear Into It (grades 1-3) on July 25-29 — Use fun materials like shaving cream, leaves, stamps and more to change the pages into art.
• Flipping Out — is geared up for the older kids and includes how to add 3D items, photos developed by the sun, nature art prints and stamps. Can also be paired with 'Pottery Wheel' for an all day experience.
• Zip, Zap, Pow! Comics & Cartoons — Learn how to construct comic pages, create fun and engaging characters with simple, easy to follow techniques, and make your own comic from the ground up using graphite pencils, colored pencils, inks or markers. No drawing experience required and all skill levels welcome.
• Runs With Scissors — Beginners will learn basics such as cutting, measuring, pressing & machine operation and have the option to create several projects like a pillow case, a simple pillow, I-pad sleeve, a drawstring bag, zipper pocket case or toss bean bag. Returning campers will review the basics & select projects like a tote bag, t-shirt quilt, binding techniques, dog/cat collar, oven mitt or a simple garment. Advanced students may also bring their own pattern/materials to work on in camp. Also will explore yarn to make fingerless mittens, bracelets, headbands, hats, scarves, bags or a flower for your hat.
Camps taken place in the clay studio, located in the upper level book store at 320 E Ave., Zumbrota. Healthy snacks are offered during all of the camps. Returning campers receive $25 off their fees for every camp a referred new camper registers for — no limit on savings.
For questions call 507-732-7616 or visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com. Email info@crossingsatcarnegie.com to request a 2022 Summer Camps brochure at.