After its first year of service, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) has shown the need for its services in the community.
SERCC opened July 28, 2021, to serve the immediate mental health needs of southeastern Minnesota. Within hours of opening, community members were already seeking stabilization support. Since then, over 800 people have utilized the crisis response services including over 375 stays in SERCC’s short-term residential programming – with the majority being adults under the age of 30 struggling with anxiety and depression. The short-term stays can be as long as 10 days, but SERCC is seeing most people are feeling prepared to return to the community after six days receiving the high-level support in the residential program.
Located on the Olmsted County government campus at 2121 Campus Drive SE in Rochester, SERCC is a 24-hour mental health facility, expertly staffed by mental health professionals ready to address the immediate needs of individuals in crisis.
SERCC serves people of all ages, regardless of the type of mental health crisis they’re experiencing or their financial situation or insurance status. Offering a safe, calm environment, the crisis center provides both a 24/7 walk-in clinic for mental health crises, and separate short-term residential areas for youth (ages 10+) and adults who need longer stabilization. SERCC is operated by Nexus Family Healing – an organization with a 50-year history serving individuals and families struggling with behavioral and mental health.
Beyond the crisis stabilization and short-term residential services, SERCC also supports individuals in finding appropriate supports in the community. In this past year, they’ve assisted 185 individuals in finding outpatient care for psychiatry, psychotherapy, and diagnostic assessments.
SERCC Executive Director Nicole Mucheck shared these numbers with staff and community partners at a one-year celebration last week, saying, “The data here speaks for itself. The service has supported many individuals within our communities and will support many more. This is not done without the hard work and tenacity of those on the front lines and those that help us behind the scenes with our board and committee members.”
“This year we’ve had to work through all the challenges of starting something new. And we’ve gotten really good at problem solving,” Mucheck said of launching this first-of-its-kind program in Minnesota. “It’s been one of laughter and coming together, especially when times have been tough. The story here at SERCC is a story of grit with staff that show up to work to help those who many times do not show us their best selves but show us their most vulnerable moment.”