The Goodhue County Public Works Department received merit for the recent 2021 CSAH 6 Concrete Paving Project SAP 025-606-021 on CSAH 6 from TH 58 to 435th Street in the city of Zumbrota, directly in front of the County Fairgrounds.

Merit Awards for Outstanding Performance in relation to the Award for Concrete Paving. Pictured is Public Works Assistant Director Jess Greenwood, Senior Engineer Cory Wersal, Co. Comm. Jason Majerus, and Deputy Co. Surveyor Ethan Seaberg. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County)
Pictured with the award for concrete paving are Goodhue County Commissioners Jason Majerus, Linda Flanders, Todd Greseth, Brad Anderson and Goodhue County Administrator Scott Arneson. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County)

 

