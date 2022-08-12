Merit Awards for Outstanding Performance in relation to the Award for Concrete Paving. Pictured is Public Works Assistant Director Jess Greenwood, Senior Engineer Cory Wersal, Co. Comm. Jason Majerus, and Deputy Co. Surveyor Ethan Seaberg. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County)
Pictured with the award for concrete paving are Goodhue County Commissioners Jason Majerus, Linda Flanders, Todd Greseth, Brad Anderson and Goodhue County Administrator Scott Arneson. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County)
The Goodhue County Public Works Department received merit for the recent 2021 CSAH 6 Concrete Paving Project SAP 025-606-021 on CSAH 6 from TH 58 to 435th Street in the city of Zumbrota, directly in front of the County Fairgrounds.
MnDOT and the Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota (CPAM) annually select concrete paving projects from the state, counties, and cities that are judged on: project purpose, number of working days, schedule challenges, weather issues, coordination with contractors, material challenges, innovation, sustainability considerations, traffic management, safety, and/or public relations.
This Merit Award in the category of new/reconstruction projects on county highways awards was announced and handed out at CPAM’s annual conference. Goodhue County Public Works has won this award for two consecutive concrete paving projects, in two consecutive years.
Since the County was awarded this State Merit Award, the project is now eligible for competition at the national level for an American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) Excellence in Concrete Pavement Award.
Staff send congratulations to the County Board for supporting Public Works highway projects, specifically this concrete pavement project; to our Public Works staff who spent numerous hours working on this high quality concrete paving project; and to the contractor, Doyle Conner Co. of Rochester.
