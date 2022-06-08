Income limits for the Goodhue County Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance Program have increased. The new income limits are $104,000 for 1 to 2 person households, and $119,600 for 3+ person households. Individuals who are interested in buying a home in Goodhue County (excluding the city of Red Wing) can qualify for $10,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance.
The assistance is in the form of a 0%, deferred loan. Loan repayment is not required until the first mortgage is satisfied, the home is sold, or the home is no longer the owner’s primary residence.
The property must be located in Goodhue County (excluding the city of Red Wing). The purchase price cannot exceed $349,500 and the house must be in move-in ready condition.
Homebuyers must provide a $500 contribution toward their home purchase and attend a homebuyer education class. SEMMCHRA’s homebuyer education class schedule can be found at www.semmchra.org.
Funding is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Please visit www.semmchra.org to fill out an application and see if you qualify.
Please contact Tressa at SEMMCHRA at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or email tsauke@semmchra.org for more information on program guidelines or to apply for the program. This is an equal housing opportunity program.