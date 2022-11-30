Wednesday Worship Community Night
All community members are invited to attend the Community Night worship and formation time on Wednesday night, Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon. Worship time is scheduled for 6 p.m., An adult education time will follow on advent, waiting and giving birth to God at 6:30 p.m.
Confirmation classes from Dale, First, Holden and Vang will spend time learning about homelessness. Activities are scheduled for young people in kindergarten through sixth grade.
K-W Volleyball
The K-W Volleyball team concluded its season with a banquet and presentation of awards. Players named to the Academic All-State Team must have a minimum 3.8-grade point average and be a senior. The following team members are Academic All-State Ashley Rechtzigel, Sophia Poquette, Sidney Majerus, Josi Quam, Grace Nystuen, Emma Paulson, and Tessa Erlandson.
As a group, the team earned the Gold Academic Award for the eleventh straight year. To receive the Gold Award, a team must have at least ten rostered players with a cumulative and non- weighted GPA of 3.75-4.00. Only the GPAs of players from grades ten to twelve are used for this award.
The Rochester Post Bulletin has announced that Tessa Erlandson was named to the All-Area Second Team, and Josi Quam was given an Honorable Mention.
Tessa Erlandson was one of eighteen Class A players earning Class A All-State recognition.
Gopher Conference Awards presented were Sportsmanship Award to Ashley Rechtzigel.
Tessa Erlandson was named to the Gopher All-Conference first team, Josi Quam second team, Rachel Ryan third team, and Norah Rechtzigel was given Honorable Mention.
Varsity team members voted on the following awards. Offensive MVP-Tessa Erlandson, Defensive MVP-Rachel Ryan, Most Improved Offensive Player-Grace Nystuen, Most Improved Defensive Player-Emma Paulson, Most Positive Attitude-Josi Quam, Greatest Work Ethic and Determination-Tessa Erlandson, Communicator on the Court-Tessa Erlandson and Rachel Ryan, Most Inspirational Teammate-Tessa Erlandson,
Hayes Scriven
Last week on Channel 5 Minnesota Live, a segment about K-W graduate and Split Rock Lighthouse Keeper Hayes Scriven produced by WDIO television in Duluth was shown.
Most of the story was about Scriven’s day as the lighthouse keeper, but toward the end, he had an opportunity to talk about his photography. He said that Split Rock is probably one of the most photographed places in Minnesota. During COVID, he started taking pictures, which became a passion.
His photographs may be seen on his Hayes Scriven web and Facebook pages. This year he has put together two calendars for sale on his web page. One is titled the North Shore, and the other Night Sky.
College Volleyball
North Central University of Minneapolis sophomore middle hitter Hailey Lerfald has been selected to the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) All-American volleyball team.
This past season Lerfald was an essential factor in leading the Rams to a sixth-place finish in the nation. She had 178 kills with 35 blocks.
Belmont University, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, finished its season with an 8- 23 record. K-W graduate Ally Peterson is a junior outside hitter and defensive specialist for the Bears. This past season Peterson was one of the leaders in kills and ace serves.
It looks like Christmas
We rode around our community on Sunday evening, looking at Christmas light displays. Many people took advantage of the recent warm days and have put up some spectacular presentations for people to enjoy.
One of the unique lighting shows is at Peterson Ford, where they have a lighted Christmas tree in the box of a pickup truck wrapped in blue lights.
Saturday is Christmas in Kenyon, with many events planned for the day by the Kenyon Park and Rec Committee.
On Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., the K-W Theater group will perform their fall production of “A Christmas Carol.”
1962 gym
On Saturday evening, November 24, 1962, 1,500 people packed the new Kenyon High School gymnasium as Tom Stone’s Kenyon Vikings played Al Wold’s Faribault Falcons in the first game on the floor.
Superintendent Fred Harapat had invited 1916 and 1938 Kenyon basketball team members as special guests for the evening.
The 1916 team was the first to represent Kenyon High School and played games in a gym that had been converted into a cafeteria. In their first game, they defeated Kasson 40-18.
1916 team members present that evening were Dr. Harold Leland, Ingeman Fenne, and Harland Held.
In 1938 the new auditorium/gym opened. Members of that team who were in attendance were Clifford Glor, Morris Ness, Lowell Broin, Lyle Bestul, Ronnie Hanson, Lorrie Ugland, Joel Hjermstad, Ray Strandemo, and manager Oscar Jorstad.
As for the game itself, Kenyon defeated a much taller Falcon team, 60-54. Senior forward Steve Sands led the Viking scorers with 19 points, followed by Chuck Voxland’s 15 points. Gary Strandemo and Bobby Lee each chipped in ten points.
Strandemo scored the first point in a varsity game when he made a free throw early in the first quarter.
According to an article in the Kenyon Leader, “The highlight of the game was the play of senior guard Bobby Lee’s defensive ball-hawking, offensive ball handling, and general floor play was a major factor in the Viking victory.”