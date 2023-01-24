Thursday, Jan. 26
Bold & Cold • 12 a.m., Owatonna. Sculpture building contest through Jan.. 29 — check out what the artists build. Bold & Cold deals with participating businesses. Carry-out soup supper at the Steele County Historical Society. Winter Weekend Out at various locations, with activities, like snowshoeing, luminary hike and more. Open swim and log rolling at middle school pool. Rock on ice at Morehouse Park. Snowmobile at Rice Lake State Park and on the Steele County trail system. Festivities run Jan.. 26-29. See more at visitowatonna.org/boldandcold.
Friday, Jan. 27
Convocation with Scott Dikkers • 10:50-11:50 a.m., Skinner Memorial Chapel, 405 1st St. E. With The Onion, Scott Dikkers created the original “fake news” platform and grew it into one of today’s most recognized comedy brands. He shares his experiences in how being committed to a unique vision — and standing firm in the face of seemingly impossible challenges and threats — can translate into genuine differentiation and robust brand equity for any organization.
Andy Hughes • 6-8 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Andy Hughes is an award-winning songwriter. As a live performer, he has been a staple of the Midwest music scene for over 20 years. Andy is a difficult artist/performer to categorize. He is a member of many acts/groups.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Grand Opening • 11 a.m., Lodge on the Lake Mazaska, 7170 153rd St W, Faribault. Register to win a prime rib dinner for two — one entry per person. Receive a free raffle ticket with every drink purchased to win any number of prizes throughout the day. Enjoy food and drink specials and musical entertainment. 507-334-1756 for reservations.
Candlelight event • 5:30-8:30 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Grab your cross-country skis, snowshoes, or warmest winter boots to experience the beauty of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park through 3.5 miles of candle lit trails! Complete your night by warming up next to a bonfire along with some snacks.A limited number of snowshoes are available to rent on a first come-first served basis. Ski trails will be dependent on snow conditions. This event is held outside, so dress for winter weather. Extreme cold or unsafe weather may lead to the cancelation of this event.For more information on programs and events, contact Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6145.
Andrew Salgado • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. Andrew Salgado has been performing live for over two years. Today’s performance features Andrew Salgado, Paul Cicciarelli and Charles Wims and represents a sampling of original and cover songs which the full band performs when on tour. The country tunes are mixed with some pop and latin sounds creating a unique genre mix experience in sync with today’s audience demand for variety.
Andrew Salgado • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Andrew Salgado has been performing live for over two years. Today’s performance features Andrew Salgado, Paul Cicciarelli and Charles Wims representing a sampling of original and cover songs, which the whole band performs when on tour. The country tunes are mixed with some pop and Latin sounds creating a unique genre mix experience. Tickets from $15-$25.
Jesse Norell • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Jesse Norell is an indie rock singer-songwriter and guitar teacher from Minneapolis.
Annual Chili Cook Off • 4-8 p.m., Minnesota Army National Guard Recruitment Building, 2323 W. Bridge St., Owatonna. This event has been organized to raise funds for the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund, benefiting college scholarships. Almost 40 chilis — red & white, and sometimes in between — from four restaurants and around 36 individuals that think their chili is the best in town.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Feb. 01
Overcomers • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan. Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Thursday, Feb. 02
Growing a Successful Garden • 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Master Gardener Lisa Reuvers takes participants through the steps needed to grow a successful garden. This is a free event. Registration is requested. Call the library at 507-334-2089.
Poetry Night: Sun Yung Shin • 7 p.m., Content Bookstore, 314 Division St. S, Northfield. Sun Yung Shin will be reading from her recent collection “The Wet Hex.” Also on Facebook Live.
Friday, Feb. 03
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Feb. 04
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Dance Party Reunion: Buddy Holly & Friends • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Member: $25 / Non-member: $30 / Student: $20. Dance Party Reunion is a “re-staging” of Buddy Holly’s 1959 Winter Dance Party, featuring music of Buddy’s co-stars, Ritchie Valens, Dion and the Belmonts, The Big Bopper, and Frankie Sardo. A stellar tribute to the music of American rock ‘n’ roll icon Buddy Holly, featuring original cast members (Nicholas Freeman, Blake Foster, and Zach Spicer) from History Theatre’s IVEY-award-winning production of Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story. Endorsed by Sonny Curtis and Jerry Allison of the Crickets. Music direction by Gary Rue, produced by Gary Rue, and hosted by Mr. Charles Fraser!
Buddy Holly & Friends • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Dance Party Reunion is a “re-staging” of Buddy Holly’s 1959 Winter Dance Party, featuring music from Buddy’s co-stars, Ritchie Valens, Dion, and the Belmonts, The Big Bopper, and Frankie Sardo. A stellar tribute to the music of American rock ‘n’ roll icon Buddy Holly. Tickets range from $20-$30.
Ensemble Dal Niente Concert • 8-9:30 p.m., Kracum Performance Hall, Carleton College. Chicago-based new music group Ensemble Dal Niente presents an evening of experimental chamber music, including works by Carleton visiting professor Alican Çamcı.
Steve Boyken • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Special solo performance by Steve Boyken, half of Ron & Steve Unplugged. Enjoy acoustic pop and rock classics from the 70s and 80s!
Luke Thomas Smith • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke Thomas Smith plays a mixture of folk, pop & indie.
Tuesday, Feb. 07
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Feb. 08
Overcomers • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan. Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Friday, Feb. 10
Paradise Center Community Theatre Presents: “Wrong Window” • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. By Billy Van Zandt and Jan.e Milmore. Directed by Patrick Braucher. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to Master of Horror Alfred Hitchcck, with this comedy whodunit. Off-and-on New York Couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor do away with his wife.
Wrong Window • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. A Paradise Community Theatre production. Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to master of horror Alfred Hitchcock with this comedy whodunit. Off-and-on New York couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor doing away with his wife. Tickets from $12-$18. Shows Feb.. 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., plus Feb.. 12 at 2 p.m.
Comedy Under the Bridge • 7:45-8:45 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. Hosting the show is comedian Drew Hehir. Featuring comedians include Cal Murata and Nathan Fulsebakke. Robert Baril is a standup comedian and radio talk-show host from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has released two albums on Stand Up! Records, ‘Sex and Politics’ and ‘TMI,’ both produced by Grammy winner Dan Schlissel. He was the host of Laughing Matters on AM 950 in Minneapolis. Tickets online.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Paradise Center Community Theatre Presents: “Wrong Window” • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. By Billy Van Zandt and Jan.e Milmore. Directed by Patrick Braucher. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to Master of Horror Alfred Hitchcck, with this comedy whodunit. Off-and-on New York Couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor do away with his wife.
Natural Perspective • 12 a.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Three jury-selected artists share interpretations of the natural world and our place in it. Through Feb.. 11.
Miller Denn Music • 4-7 p.m., Owatonna Elks, 126 E Vine St. Music, food and drinks to celebrate Valentine’s weekend in a laid-back, casual setting.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Paradise Center Community Theatre Presents: “Wrong Window” • 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. By Billy Van Zandt and Jan.e Milmore. Directed by Patrick Braucher. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to Master of Horror Alfred Hitchcck, with this comedy whodunit. Off-and-on New York Couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor do away with his wife.
Wanamingo Community Meal • 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Overcomers • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan. Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Good Morning Bedlam • 7:30 p.m., Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Faribault. Good Morning Bedlam has become a staying force in the folk genre with a 200-plus show tour in 2019 before the COVID-19 shutdown, claiming the first-place title at the John Hartford Memorial Festival Band Competition, and being finalists at the NWSS Band Competition. Tickets online.
Not the Camilla We Knew • 7 p.m., Content, 314 Division Street. Author Rachael Hanel talks about her new book, the mystery of how an ordinary Minnesota girl came to be, briefly, one of the most wanted domestic terrorists in the United States.
Friday, Feb. 17
Paradise Center Community Theatre Presents: “Wrong Window” • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. By Billy Van Zandt and Jan.e Milmore. Directed by Patrick Braucher. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to Master of Horror Alfred Hitchcck, with this comedy whodunit. Off-and-on New York Couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor do away with his wife.
Wrong Window • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. A Paradise Community Theatre production. Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to master of horror Alfred Hitchcock with this comedy whodunit. Off-and-on New York couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor doing away with his wife. Tickets from $12-$18. Shows Feb.. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Arms and the Man • 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. A three act romantic comedy set at the end of the 1885 Serbo-Bulgarian War, a tale of love in a time of conflict that takes its toll on star-crossed young lovers struggling to separate real life from illusion.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Paradise Center Community Theatre Presents: “Wrong Window” • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. By Billy Van Zandt and Jan.e Milmore. Directed by Patrick Braucher. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to Master of Horror Alfred Hitchcck, with this comedy whodunit. Off-and-on New York Couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor do away with his wife.
Smokescreen • 9 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault. Smokescreen takes the stage playing a variety of rock and country music.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Paradise Center Community Theatre Presents: “Wrong Window” • 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. By Billy Van Zandt and Jan.e Milmore. Directed by Patrick Braucher. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to Master of Horror Alfred Hitchcck, with this comedy whodunit. Off-and-on New York Couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor do away with his wife.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan. Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Friday, Feb. 24
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Comedian Tommy Ryman • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. Nationally-touring headline comic. Tommy Ryman, is no stranger to sell-out crowds! With millions of views on Drybar comedy and a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Tommy will win over your audience with his adorable demeanor and infectious comedy!
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.