College track
A few weeks ago, the Luther Women’s Track team competed against 18 other teams in the off-and-on rain and wind at the Janis Rider/Doug Bolstorff Invitational at Macalester College in St. Paul.
K-W alum senior Kasandra Keller had a second-place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 27.04. She was also on the 4x400 relay team that finished second with a season-best time of 4:15.07.
Last Thursday, Luther traveled to Waverly, Iowa, and competed in a dual meet with Wartburg College.
Keller placed third at 2.81 meters in the pole vault and fourth at 200 meters with a time of 27.01. The 4x400 team she is a part of finished third with a time of 4:16.52.
Next weekend Luther College hosts the American Rivers Conference Meet. One of the top Division III Outdoor Track and Field meets in the nation.
Outdoor concert
On Wednesday evening, as the winds died down, I took the rocks out of my pockets. The weather gods provided a beautiful spring evening for the annual outdoor concert in the K-W High School Music Garden, where the jonquils and daffodils were blooming. A large crowd was treated to an outstanding performance by the K-W Chamber Choir and the K-W KNIGHT Vibez Jazz Band.
The Jazz Band played songs from various music genres, such as Latin, Pop, and Funk. Ross Aldorfer played superb trumpet solos in two of the songs performed. The trombone section was spotlighted while playing “Hooked on a Feeling.”
The performance by the talented students showed they enjoyed playing together and having fun despite limited practice time together.
The Chamber Choir opened the program with “Locus Iste,” the song they earned the Best In Sight Award at the group contest. The following songs were “Hallelujah” and “Superstition.” A boy’s quintet of Will Van Epps, Louie Breimhurst, Charlie Concur, Brady Bauer, and Joel Helland were terrific as they sang “For the Longest Time.” Concur sang the lead while the other four harmonized. The Choir concluded the program with an arrangement of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Julia Patterson and Ashely Rechtzigel provided solos for the final number.
While performing, the singers did an exceptional job listening to each other and providing quality music for the audience.
It was nice to see new K-W Superintendent Beth Giese in attendance, meeting people, and experiencing the high-quality musical concert by K-W students.
The K-W Middle School band and choir concert is on Wednesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.
Syttende Mai
May 17 is Syttende Mai, the celebration of the signing of the Norwegian Constitution at Eidsvoll, Norway, on May 17, 1814.
With the seventeenth falling in the middle of the week, The Valley Grove Church Preservation Society has chosen to celebrate the Norwegian National Holiday on Sunday, May 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the two historic Valley Grove Churches northwest of Nerstrand.
The Northfield Quilters will be displaying old quilts and the Norwegian-style tapestries that were commissioned last year, illustrating Valley Grove’s history will also be shown for visitors to view.
The Hardanger fiddle players from St. Olaf College will play throughout the afternoon. They will perform outside if the weather is suitable; if not, they will play in the wooden church.
The Hardanger fiddle, Norway’s national instrument, was created in the Hardanger region of western Norway. The fiddle is made of thinner wood than the typical violin and has eight or nine strings. The strings are arranged with four upper strings where the tune is played and lower-level strings that echo the sound played by the upper strings. The sound played on the Hardanger fiddle is often compared to that of a bagpipe.
Coffee and cookies will be served to visitors during the afternoon.
Prom
An annual rite of spring occurred on Saturday evening when the K-W students held their prom, starting with the Grand March, before a capacity crowd in the K-W gymnasium. The gym was decorated to the prom theme of “Starry Night.”
Prom-goers pulled up in front of the school in freshly washed and detailed vehicles, exited their rides, and processed down the sidewalk to a crowd of admiring people of all ages. The young people looked elegant and distinguished in their formal attire.
As I watched them come in, I wondered if they were the same people I frequently see in jeans with larger holes and rips. Individuals that I tell if my jeans looked like that, my mother would have patched them. They know I am teasing them about the fashion trend, and they roll their eyes and laugh.
After the Grand March, the students loaded coach buses to Hastings for dinner and dance, followed by the After-Prom Party at the Red Wing YMCA.
After 40 years, the After-Prom Party is still a highlight of prom night. Many parents and other adults spend countless hours preparing for the after-prom party and ensuring the attendees have a good time.
Book sale
The annual Kenyon Public Library Book Sale is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19.
Donations for the book sale are now being accepted during regular library hours. Gently used books for all ages, audiobooks on CD, DVDs, and music CDs are greatly appreciated. Library staff can help unload books curbside but cannot pick up materials at other locations.
Library Director Michelle Otte has established the following guidelines for donated items: good, clean condition, free from mildew, mold, or water damage; book covers cannot be missing; textbooks and medical books must not be older than ten years; other non-fiction material should not be older than 25 years, no condensed books, dictionaries, encyclopedias, thesauruses or similar reference material will be accepted, no VHS tapes, cassette tapes, or magazines.