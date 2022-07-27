The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market is ever-evolving. This year marks the first year that the market is offered 12 months of the year. The market debuted a new day and time for its summer market: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays.

Cannon Valley Farmers.JPG

The Bao Xiong and daughter Pahoua Lor bring a variety of vegetables to each market. (Photo courtesy Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market)
Cannon Valley Farmers crowd.JPG

The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market is held under the carport at the Rice County Fairgrounds from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, rain or shine. (Photo courtesy Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market)

Tags

Load comments