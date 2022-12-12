Candle Lighting Ceremony
The Candle Lighting Ceremony, one of the enjoyable events of the advent season, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the historic St. Rose of Lima Church.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the service held on the fourth Sunday in advent. Pastor Tony Fink of the United Methodist Church in Pine Island is scheduled as the presiding officiant. Music for the observance will be provided by Brass Etc.
KWES Holiday Program
The K-W elementary students have been busy working on the music for their annual Holiday Concert, which will be held at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, December 19, in the elementary gym.
The title of this year’s program is “Do You Hear What I Hear?” K-W music teacher Jan Strand encourages people to come and hear their favorite penguins, polar bears, reindeer, and elves as they sing, play, and dance audience members into Christmas week.
The audience is urged to remember their concert etiquette of listening respectfully to the young performers and not leaving halfway through the program. Head custodian Paul Clauson has been consulted, and he assures people that the gym will be warm enough, so there is no need to wear caps while viewing the musical efforts of the students.
College Gridiron Specialist Showcase (CGSS)
This past week, it was announced that former K-W quarterback, punter, and placekicker Jack Beulke has been invited to the College Gridiron Specialist Showcase to be held Jan. 6-8 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Beulke started his college football career at the University of Upper Iowa, where he punted for the Peacocks. As a senior, he led the NSIC with the most punts downed inside the 20-yard line and the fewest touchbacks.
With one year of eligibility left, Beulke was recruited to punt for the Leathernecks of Western Illinois. He won the position over three other punters by demonstrating his punting accuracy. The WIU punt team finished second in the country, allowing negative seven return yards on 60 punts or more throughout the season.
The CGSS is the first major all-star event of the college football postseason that showcases senior college players selected by a panel of football experts. The players will be evaluated by scouts from 31 NFL teams, the Canadian Football League, and other professional teams.
Players can show their skills during the showcase through practices and controlled scrimmages. They will also participate in one-on-one drills, attend meetings, and have personal interviews with scouts and executives. As part of the professional football education component, players will attend sessions about mentoring, life coaching, and other seminars.
Beulke said, “It was awesome to be selected. This is something I have dreamed about since I was 7. The hard work is done, although I will continue practicing during December and early January. Now I just have to go to Fort Worth and leave it all on the table.”
Junior High Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl Teams competed last week. The K-W Silver team finished the day in the middle of the pack, followed by team Red and team Black.
Coach Darin Walling switched up the teams for this competition. The Silver Team had ninth graders Elsie Braaten and Rebecca Elzen, eighth grader Emma Koncur, and sixth graders Alexi Fuller, Kaci Robinson, and Johanna Pearson. Team Red consisted of ninth graders Adalee Geisinger and Owen Caron, eighth grader Marilyn Cortez, and sixth graders Carlee Geisinger, Ashlyn Feyereisn, and Sydney Trapp. The Black Team comprised ninth graders Olivar Breyer and Tate Lewis and sixth graders Sydney Ehrich, Violet Peterson, Aislynn Ronningen, and Lily Durst.
Junior High Math Team
The two K-W Junior High Math teams competed in the Wasioja North league last Monday.
K-W Black team finished meet four in third place and is now in third place in the season standings. The Red team is in sixth place. The last meet of the season is scheduled for early January.
Individually, Oliver Bauer and Jimmy May were the top scorers with 16 points each in the last meet. Sienna Carel and Brady O’Brien each had 14 points.
Cooper’s Hawk
Many people enjoy watching birds and seeing them at the bird feeders they have put out. Typically, we see English sparrows, juncos, cardinals, blue jays, goldfinches, and chickadees at our feeders during the winter.
Last week, I spotted a bird in a backyard tree much larger than a cardinal. Upon a quick search, I concluded this was a Cooper’s Hawk or a Sharp-Shinned Hawk. The Audubon descriptions included that these species will live in towns with tall trees. Their diet comprises of feeding on birds and small animals.
A few days later, the bird returned and was perched by our kitchen window on top of the birdfeeder. All of the other birds had left the area while the hawk waited. Finally, one English sparrow made the daring move to feed on seeds on the ground. The hawk swooped down and captured its breakfast. We now have one less sparrow at our feeder.