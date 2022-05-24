Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winona State University Graduates Megan Flom, Bachelor of Science-Teaching Elementary Education/K-6 Education Summa Cum Laude - Kenyon Sarah Van Epps, Master of Social Work, Social Work - Kenyon Winona State University- Dean's ListCaroline Doehling - Kenyon Brianna Ryan - Kenyon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now Knights shutout Zumbrota-Mazeppa in season finale Elizabeth R. Groth Kenyon-Wanamingo battles at Gophers Conference meet Wedding: Jeffrey Mark Kindseth and Sarah Audreen Rodeberg Emerald ash borer found in Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park trees Upcoming Events May 25 Storytime Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Overcomers Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Wing Night Wed, May 25, 2022 May 27 Storytime Fri, May 27, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web ‘Married at First Sight’: Experts Reflect on Season 14’s Couples in First Look (VIDEO) Results: Fans Pick Who Should Win ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Iowa’s legislative session finally ends. What got done? Iowa’s legislative session ends after historic tax cuts, ethanol mandate, recycling law changes