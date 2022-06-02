Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save University of Minnesota Rochester - Chancellor's ListIsabella Steffen - West Concord Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now GALLERY: Kenyon honors, remembers the fallen Elementary students give patriotic-themed concert Local communities to honor the fallen with traditional programs Scholarships awarded to graduating seniors Knights charge past Hurricanes, Trojans; fall to Hayfield, Southland to end season Upcoming Events Jun 3 Summer Learning program kickoff Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3 VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 4 Wednesday Wear Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 5 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Jun 5, 2022 Jun 7 Burger Basket Night Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Always star Brad Johnson dies from COVID-19 Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax In the ‘50s, all that glittered was not gold. Much of it was chrome. Fit is important to superheroes like 'Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion'