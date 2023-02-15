Cabin Fever Reliever Party
The Kenyon VFW is hosting a day of music, food, dancing, and fun starting noon Saturday, Feb. 18, with a Chili Cook-off. As of last Saturday, eight people have signed up to enter the contest. People can taste-test all the entries from noon to 3 p.m. for a $5 charge.
Following the chili contest, the VFW Auxiliary will serve food from 3-6 p.m.
T.V. and The Beller’d Yellers will provide music from 6 to 10 p.m. for a cover charge of $10.
All proceeds from the day will go to support the local VFW.
Mardis Gras Bingo
St. Michael’s Church will celebrate Mardis Gras, the kickoff to Lent, on Sunday, Feb. 19, with a Mardis Gras Bingo Party in the Guild Hall starting at 2 p.m.
There will be Cash Prizes for bingo winners and Door Prizes that will be awarded during the afternoon. Also, a silent auction for theme baskets is scheduled during the event.
The KAN
With the winter sports season closing, it is time to salute the Knights Activity Network (the KAN). Led by Kirby Van De Walker, the KAN has livestreamed home athletic events and concerts this fall and winter.
The over 900 subscribers and average viewership of over 400 people per broadcast give credence to the quality of production presented.
Some schools provide a pay-per-view service for their activities. The KAN has a three-tiered sponsorship program, which covers the cost of broadcasting these events.
Many locals still want to be involved with the student’s activities but find it too challenging to attend events, especially in the winter when it is dark early, and there is a chance of slipping on an icy parking lot. Some viewers who live too far away to attend in person can follow relatives and friends by watching the KAN
While talking to St. Charles High School boys basketball Coach Leistikow, he commented on how much he and his family have enjoyed watching the KAN live stream on YouTube. He was very complimentary to Kirby Van De Walker and the rest of the broadcasting people.
The broadcasts are of professional quality, with different camera angles and knowledgeable people behind the microphones, making watching a pleasant experience.
Those who have helped with the broadcasts during football season are Jim Sviggum, Scott Van Epps, Blair Reynolds, and Preston Leininger. Claire Larson and Molly Ryan shared their volleyball knowledge while working with Van De Walker. During basketball season, Jason Quam, Siri Quam, Jim Sviggum, Dan Vierling, Jason Hedeen, Preston Leininger, Jack Beulke, and Jake Wieme took turns sitting behind the broadcast table in the Castle. A. J. Lindell, Dylan Craig, Joel Rechtzigel, Matt Ryan, Tonya Craig, and Tyler Ryan explained the details of wrestling for the uneducated wrestling fan.
On a personal note, we could stay connected with our school through the KAN due to not being able to attend any of the fall events in person. Watching games on a live stream fills a void, but there is nothing better than watching in person.
Senior Knowledge Bowl
The results of the three K-W Senior High Knowledge Bowl teams from their most recent competition found the Black team of Brady Bauer, Joel Helland, James Dewitt, Flint Stevenson, and Nate Wood finishing three points behind PEM3 in fifth place out of 28 competing teams.
Ashley Rechtzigel, Devon Christen, Bailey Leininger, Louis Breimhurst, and Alex Lee of the Silver team finished 18 th, followed by the Red Team of Sammy Walker, Grace Nystuen, Julia Patterson, Josie Flom, and Sophia Poquette.
Girls High School Hockey
The Section 2AA girls hockey tournament began last week. One of the players listed to watch in the Rochester Post-Bulletin was Ezra Oien of Owatonna. Oien is the granddaughter of Cindy and the late John Trapp and great-granddaughter of Collen and the late Lowell Estrem.
On Feb. 1, National Signing Day, Oien signed her letter of intent to continue her education and play college hockey at Vermont University.
During her senior season, she led the Huskies in goals with 31 and 31 assists as they finished as Big Nine Champions with a 12-1 record.
In the quarterfinals, Owatonna defeated Rochester Century 8-2, with Oien assisting on a goal in the third period. Her high school career ended when the Huskies lost to Lakeville North 2-1in the Section 2A semi-finals. After two periods, with Owatonna down 2-0, Oien scored an unassisted goal in the third to make the final score 2-1.
747
In late January, Boeing delivered the last 747 jet made to Atlas Air. Some have said the huge plane was one of the greatest machines built in the twentieth century. An MPR news article related thousands of current and former Boeing employees gathered at the Everett, WA, plant to watch the end of an era in aviation as the last 747 rolled off the line. The primary reason for discontinuing the plane from production is that it lacked the fuel efficiency of the newer aircraft.
With the giant plane, carriers could offer more affordable flights to middle-class passengers by transporting more people in a single flight. The 747 was about 80 yards long, with the pilots in a cockpit three stories high.
Mark Hegseth, a local pilot who flew for Northwest Airlines, was part of the piloting crew of the 747 starting in the early 1970s when Northwest added direct flights to the Orient.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Hegseth began flying DC10s and was on the inaugural Northwest flight to Florida.
When assigned to a 747, he went to flight school in Kansas to learn how to fly and maneuver a plane two and a half times larger than the 707.
Hegseth indicated that Boeing was known for making the safest flying planes, and the 747 was no different. As large as the aircraft was, it was a beautiful plane to fly.
Every trip was a new experience for Hegseth. One such event happened early in his career; while watching the passengers load off the tarmac in Las Vegas, he saw fellow Kenyonite Jerry Strandemo boarding. Once the plane was in the air, during his welcoming remarks, he mentioned a celebrity was on board who held the record for the fastest time driving backward to Faribault.
Another time, as he was getting off a bus in Hong Kong, a city of 7 million people, he felt a tap on the shoulder, and there stood Dr. Jacobson, his dentist from Kenyon. On the return flight to the United States, he was able to invite Jake to come and see the cockpit.
Hegseth’s wife, Carol, and son, Tim, flew on his last flight. While the plane was at cruising speed, they were allowed in the cockpit to see where he had spent many years of flying.
One thing that changed since Hegseth was an active pilot is he would carry a large suitcase with all the road-like maps of various airports. Today, his daughter-in-law Jenny, who pilots a 777, brings an iPad with the same information.