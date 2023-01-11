Correction
The years on last week’s Peek at the Past were wrong. I apologize for not updating them to January 1948, January 1963, and January 1973.
VFW Breakfast
The Kenyon Veteran’s Support Group will host a buffet breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, coffee, milk, and juice. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for youngsters six to ten, and children five and under are free.
All funds raised by this breakfast will be used to support activities sponsored by the Kenyon VFW.
One-Act Play
For the first time in many years and, the first for K-W, there will be a group of actors competing in the MSHSL One-Act play competition this season. The one-act play is a winter activity for middle/high school students. Participants must audition/apply for cast and crew positions. Chosen cast and crew members will rehearse and perform a short play (up to 35 minutes) for competition through the MSHSL one-act play festival.
Directors Blair Reynolds and Laura McAnally have been involved with K-W stage productions, but this is their first experience getting actors ready for competition in a one-act play. Reynolds explained there are thirteen actors and two tech people on the team in this production. By MSHSL rules, a total of twenty students can participate on the team. Students from grades seven through twelve can be part of the play. MSHSL student eligibility rules for other league-sponsored activities apply to this one.
While talking to the directors last week, they both indicated the recent snow days had set back the progress on the production. Still, the experienced actors are dedicated to pulling together a competitive play.
“The Waiting Room” by Noah Bennett has been selected for the first one-act play production.
The following information about the play comes from Pioneer Drama Services.
“In a simple waiting room, people arrive at their appointed time to face the unknown of what lies beyond an ominous closed door. Earl Trent, an older man, arrives early and is instructed by the businesslike receptionist to wait till his time. Scared about why he was summoned to the waiting room; he encounters people of all ages arriving at their assigned time. From all walks of life, each person he meets has followed a unique journey to get to this moment, their time to die. Some never saw it coming, and others knew all too well that their time was coming, and a few even welcomed it. As he waits, watches, and visits with the others in the waiting room, Earl, the main character, gains insight and courage about the meaning of life that brings him to his moment of finally going through the door.”
The cast list includes Hailee Bolton, Olivar Breyer, Logan Jarvis, Ashley Rechtzigel, Adalee Geisinger, Addison Donkers, Landon Trump, Elsie Braaten, Louis Breimhurst, Flint Stevenson, Tate Lewis, Max Erikson, Jordan Blowers.
Ezrehn Degen-Septer and Logan Trump are the tech crew for the play.
On Jan. 21, the K-W One Act Play team will participate in a Gopher Conference-sponsored critiqued competition at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The following Saturday, they will be in the section competition at Triton.
Deer on the streets
A word of caution to drivers in Kenyon, deer are wandering the streets of our fair city during the late-night hours.
Last week, one night, I was checking to see how much snow had fallen on our sidewalk before retiring when a doe and two yearlings meandered through our yard. They stopped and ate a few crab apples before strolling over to the street. Once on the plowed road, they proceeded east down Third Street. Like some drivers, the deer did not observe the stop sign on the corner and continued their journey.
As I watched this event, the strong possibility of a deer/car accident happening in the city limits crossed my mind.
Hygge
The hygge concept of the Danes has been embraced by many people who live in the northern latitudes where the winter days are short and the nights long and dark. The philosophy of this mental health concept is described as creating a mood of coziness, feelings of wellness, and contentment to combat the winter darkness.
The Danes deserve credit for sharing this idea with the rest of the world. We have been practicing it in the Upper Midwest for many years using a different term called “Comfort Food” This is the time of the year when the wonderful smells of soups are being made on the stovetop. Slow cookers are used to make savory beef-based dinners. Dishes of delicious cheesy chicken hot dishes and lasagna bake in an oven. The cozy, hearty foods being produced in local kitchens are what sustains us as we work our way through winter.
The smell of freshly baked bread, cookies, pies, and cakes in the house during winter brings feelings of nostalgia of the past when we were young, and life was safe and happy.
We are fortunate to live in a climate where the dreariest part of the year corresponds with the fragrance of comfort foods, inundating our homes and making our lives happy.