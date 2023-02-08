VFW Buffet Breakfast
The Kenyon Veterans’ Support Group will host an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, coffee, milk, and juice. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for youngsters six to ten, and children five and under are free.
All funds raised by this breakfast will be used to support activities sponsored by the Kenyon VFW.
Gopher Conference Music Festival
Saturday, Feb. 11, the Gopher Conference Music Festival will be held at Maple River High School in Mapleton starting at 1:30 p.m.
Representing the K-W Band are flute players Lily Roosen, Reganne Androli, and Josi Quam; clarinetists Sidney Majerus and Grace Vierling; baritone saxophonist Cal Luebke and alto saxophonist Gage Thompson; trombone player Alex Lee; percussionists Bailey Leininger and Colton Steberg.
Members of the K-W Chorale selected to sing in the Conference Choir are Heaven Breuer, Julia Patterson, Ashley Rechtzigel, Anna Syverson, Joel Helland, Louie Breimhurst, Flint Stevenson, and Brady Bauer.
One Act Play
Saturday, the Section 1A One-Act play contest occurred at Kasson-Mantorville High School. The competition between the eight competing schools was very close. Southland finished first, and Plainview-Elgin-Millville took second place. Both of those teams advance to the state tournament next weekend.
The K-W team gave their best presentation of “The Waiting Room.” With the guidance of coaches/directors Laura McAnally and Blair Reynolds, the actors followed the judges’ critiques of the week before, improving the quality of their performance. The young actors represented our school with a positive, mature demeanor that made us proud to tell people we were from K-W.
We sat in front of a family from St. Charles whose daughter, Samantha Leistikow, was a member of the St. Charles team. Her dad is Roger Leistikow, the boys’ basketball coach for the Saints. Between performances, we spent time discussing the St. Charles-K-W game played on Thurs. night. I enjoy watching games, but by my admission, I am not an expert, so it was interesting hearing his perspective on the boys’ game.
On the front of the program and before each performance, a notice stated the rule about not taking pictures, using recording equipment, or using electronic devices during performances, which would lead to the disqualification of the play.
Unfortunately, for one team, an adult violated the rule while they were performing, and they were disqualified. This group of young people overcame many obstacles to compete in the sectional. The week before subsections, their lead actor tested positive for COVID. The understudy’s performance was outstanding. After receiving the disqualification news, team members were in tears and very sad when they entered the auditorium. The other seven teams gave them a standing ovation and shouted words of encouragement to their despondent peers.
Watching the response of high school students when one of their competitors was in a difficult situation was heartwarming.
The contest manager and judges need to be recognized for professionally handling a problematic, disheartening situation. It is too bad when an adult who should know better spoils weeks of hard work by young people.
Chili Cook-off
Many people have created fabulous chili recipes, and the VFW is sponsoring a chili cook-off on Sat. Feb. 18 to allow people an opportunity to sample the results of these recipes. The deadline for entering the Kenyon VFW-sponsored Chili Cook-off has been extended to Wednesday, Feb. 15. There is a prize of $100 to the contest winner.
For information and to enter the contest, call 507-789-5691.
Speech Meet
The K-W Speech team opened its season at the Kasson-Mantorville Invitational on Saturday. Despite missing several team members because of the one-act play competition, they brought home the third-place trophy for small schools.
Sophia Culuris took first place in the Original Oratory category and a second place in Dramatic Interpretation. June Sundin, competing in Poetry, finished in first place.
Blooming Prairie-KW Boys Basketball
Fourth-grader, Adlee Lunde, gave an outstanding performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” before the game. This season fans have been privileged to hear KW students of all levels sing this song before games.
In the category of “Just when I think I have seen it all,” there was a prom proposal after the game.
As the teams went through the post-game handshakes, a young lady hurried down the bleacher steps. She positioned herself on the corner of the gym floor with a poster message for one of the KW players. The well-crafted sign said, “When you are done shooting threes, will you go to prom with me?”
JoJo Zingler, a student at Randolph, held the sign, and by Alex Lee’s smiling reaction, he must have said, “Yes.”
Clue
The K-W High School Theatre has been working on the stage presentation of “Clue,” written by Sandy Rustin.
In 1949, the board game Clue, created in the United Kingdom, came to this country and was an instant success.
The playwright brought the game to life in “Clue: On Stage!” which has become a popular presentation in this country.
The play starts with six guests being invited to a dinner party given by an anonymous host. The guests are given the aliases of Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet. They soon discover that all of them are victims of a blackmailer who is also the host for the evening. The host turns up murdered, and what follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they try to solve the mystery of who done it.
Eleven of the sixteen actors in director Randy Hockinson’s cast finished their one-act play season and have jumped into the next chance to perform for local audiences.
The play is scheduled to be presented on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by a link on the high school website or at the door the day of the presentation.
BBE Girls Basketball
In the Feb. 1 Kenyon Leader, I wrote about the success of Kristina Lurken Anderson’s Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls’ basketball team.
On Friday, Jan. 27, the Jaguars defeated the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters at home 46-41. This victory was Coach Anderson’s 200 th as a head coach at BBE. Since then, they have added two more wins to that total.