VFW Breakfast
The Kenyon Veterans Support Group will host a buffet breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, coffee, milk, and juice. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for youngsters six to ten, and children five and under are free.
Coding League
Two K-W teams from the Youth Coding League(YCL) have advanced through the preliminary and semifinal rounds to go to the finals in the end-of-the-season tournament. The project of Henry Buchal, Landon Jarvis, and Abel Eggert of the fifth- and sixth-grade team, and Daltyn Breyer and Logan Jarvis of the seventh- and eighth-grade team are now contending in the final round.
YCL coders compete to win in three ways. The first is community voting. Teams compete in Technical Merit, where judges review YCL coder projects looking for the best, most complex code. Most Improved is the third category in the competition. Each school can nominate one student per team as their most improved student.
The YCL is the nation’s only competitive extracurricular program for middle school students. It includes a progressive curriculum and introduces young people to the world of computer science using a youth sports model.
Wreaths for Veterans
With all that is happening in our world today, most people agree that our veterans are worth honoring. During this time of the year, the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard has taken the initiative and placed a Christmas wreath at the following cemeteries — Kenyon, Holden, Dale, Vang, Gol, St. Michaels, St. Edwards, Little Cannon, Richland Union, Evangelical, Methodist Knoll, Old Hauge, Prairieville, St. Johns, and Valley Grove. Four wreaths were placed at the Veterans Memorial in Kenyon on Saturday evening during the tree-lighting ceremony.
The wreaths are to remember and honor veterans who often served or are serving to protect us every day of the year and are away from home during Christmas.
Holiday Concert
Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., the K-W High School Band and Chorale will present their Holiday Concert in the K-W Auditorium.
Band Director Michael Berger shared that the band will open their portion of the program with an arrangement of “On This Day Earth Shall Ring” featuring trumpet, clarinet, and percussion sections. The French carol from the 17 th Century, “Patapan,” is next on the program. This selection will feature several woodwind soloists and the percussion section. Robert W. Smith’s “Greensleeves” arrangement includes other folk melodies. “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” will be performed by the percussion section. The band will conclude with “Russian Christmas Music,” which includes Christmas tunes from the Russian Orthodox tradition.
The K-W Chorale under the direction of Hannah Johnson will be performing a variety of seasonal music.
Tuba Concert
Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, the Vintage Band Festival of Northfield presented Tuba Christmas 2022 at Skinner Memorial Chapel on the campus of Carleton College.
Directed by Dr. Paul Niemisto, the Tuba Christmas brings together euphonium, baritone, sousaphone, and tuba players to perform Christmas carols for the enjoyment of their family friends, and the public.
The low range of the brass instruments gives a different sound and feel when the listener hears familiar songs, such as “What Child Is This,” “Fum, Fum, Fum,” “The First Noel,” and “Jingle Bells.”
Musicians ranged in age from two eleven-year-olds to two who were over the age of eighty. Most performers are from the area, although one was from Hong Kong. One former participant who is now in Navy Seal training had his tuba displayed on the corner of the stage with his Tuba Christmas stocking cap and a Navy flag.
During one musical break, Niemisto talked about how the tuba was invented and questioned owners about their instruments. One was made in Hungary over 125 years ago. A few were manufactured in the early part of the Twentieth Century. One owner of a newer tuba shared that it cost over $10,000.
The 2023 Tuba Concert is scheduled for December 2 in the same location.
Play
The K-W Theater presented a one-act play version of Dickens “A Christmas Carol” this past weekend. The performance was well done, and a frequently heard comment was how people enjoyed this shortened version of the classic instead of the longer movie ones.
The experience of the veteran actors was evident in many ways. Louis Breimhurst as Scrooge, Brady Bauer as Bob Cratchit, Landon Trump as nephew Fred, and Max Erickson as Marley gave outstanding performances. Gus Bakken, an up-and-coming actor in the theater program, played the role of Tiny Tim.
The supporting cast members of Adalee Geisinger, Addison Donkers, Elsie Braaten, Tate Lewis-Douville, Jordan Blowers, Erin Christenson, Hallie Bolton, Riley Huschle, Flint Stevenson, Olivar Breyer, Gennielyn Morales-Delgado, Stella Haugen and Ben Dierks ably filled multiple roles throughout the play.
Director Blair Reynolds experience in the theater was apparent as he guided this young troupe to a successful performance.
Christmas at Luther
The Center for Faith and Life on the Luther College Campus was the setting for the 2022 Christmas at Luther presentation titled “The Gifts They Gave Emmanuel” this past weekend.
Former K-W students Arin Kyllo, Elliot Olson, and Amber Olson were part of the production. Kyllo is an Alto II in the Aurora Choir for first-year sopranos and altos. Elliot is a Bass I in the Norskkor Choir for first-year tenors and basses. Amber is an Alto II in the Nordic Choir, the principal choral ensemble at Luther.
Christmas Lights
The Kenyon Municipal Utilities crew needs to be recognized for putting up the Christmas decorations down the boulevard, in the downtown area, and the trees at the Veterans Memorial.
Their efforts have given our community a festive appearance during this holiday time.