Board of Animal Health creates avian influenza hotline Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you suspect avian influenza (AI) in your flock or have questions about AI, please call the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156.Press 1 to report a sick domestic bird.Press 2 to report a sick or dead wild bird.Press 3 for biosecurity and general poultry management questions.Press 4 for permitting and control areas.Press 5 for all other inquiries.You can find current Minnesota HPAI information on our website: www.bah.state.mn.us/hpai. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Avian Influenza Hotline Medicine Food Telephony Veterinary Science Minnesota Press Question Bird Health Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Trending Now Harold Peter Remold Jane M. Froehlich K-W FFA members earn trips to state convention Thomas R. Gard Hwy. 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls construction begins April 21, expect traffic delays Upcoming Events Apr 27 Storytime Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Wednesday Wear Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Overcomers Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Wing Night Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 28 Kenyon Spring Boutique Craft Sale Thu, Apr 28, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Weather continues to hold up spring planting ‘Tom Swift’ First Look: Tian Richards Sets Off Sparks in Series Premiere (PHOTOS) NBA early entry list includes 280 players in addition to Arizona's Mathurin, Koloko, Terry ‘Moon Knight’: How ‘The Office’ Helped Oscar Isaac With Steven’s Accent (VIDEO)