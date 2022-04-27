If you suspect avian influenza (AI) in your flock or have questions about AI, please call the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156.

Press 1 to report a sick domestic bird.

Press 2 to report a sick or dead wild bird.

Press 3 for biosecurity and general poultry management questions.

Press 4 for permitting and control areas.

Press 5 for all other inquiries.

You can find current Minnesota HPAI information on our website: www.bah.state.mn.us/hpai.

 

