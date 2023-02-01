Blood drives
People willing to support the Red Cross Blood Donor Drives will have the choice of days and times to participate.
The Feb. 6 blood drive will take place at the Kenyon VFW from 1-7 p.m. appointments may be scheduled online at the Red Cross web page or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.
On Feb. 7, a blood drive is scheduled at KW High School, starting at 8:30 a.m. and finishing at 1:45 p.m. Scheduling an appointment can be made the same way as explained above.
Robotics
The Bots in Shining Armour, the K-W robotics team, is getting this year’s robot built and ready for competition at Eagan, MN, on Sat. Feb. 18, and the Blue Alliance Robotics event in La Crosse on Mar. 24.
This season’s Varsity team members are Brady Bauer, robot driver, Izzy Chmelik, and Nick Livingston. The JV team of Daltyn Breyer, A. J. Born, Tricia Hoffman, Mae Kanzenbach, and Sophia Mork are assisting them.
The challenge for The Bots is to build a device that can stack traffic cones on a pole and lift inflated cubes up on shelves of various heights. With three large binders of information as a reference, they have made significant progress in building this year’s version of robot 3840.
Coach Doug Thompson talked about how, with a large donation, they were able to purchase new wheels that can rotate 360 degrees this year.
K-W alums returning to mentor this latest robotics team are Peter Clauson, Bryan Pliscott, and Mason Sanders. This group talked about how being part of the robotics team was a life-changing experience.
Sanders said, “Being involved with robotics gave me way more life experiences than any other class in high school.”
The mentors will work with the team for the first six weeks, preparing them for the scrimmage at Eagan, MN. After the event in Eagan, the team will have time to make corrections and fine-tune the robot before going to La Crosse.
Youth basketball
Last Friday night, local basketball fans saw the future of K-W girls basketball when the third and fourth-grade girls team played at halftime during the JV and varsity games. The girls scrimmaged with enthusiasm and showed their early basketball skills.
The young Knights also showed their school spirit by forming a tunnel for the varsity team to run under as they came on the floor, and cheering loudly during the introductions of the starting line-up.
Before the varsity game, this group of girls were nervous and excited as they showed their musical talent by performing an outstanding rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
K-W coaching alums
Audra Clark, a 2014 K-W graduate and 2019 St. Catherine’s graduate, is now in her second season as an assistant girls’ basketball coach at the State University of New York at Cortland.
Last season, Clark was a member of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Coaching Staff of the Year as the Red Dragons were the regular season champions and earned an NCAA Division III Tournament at-large-berth.
Courtland is 17-3 overall this season and 12-1 in conference play, with five regular season games remaining before the conference tournament.
Before being on the Cortland staff, Clark was an assistant at Oswego State, also a member school of the SUNYAC. She coached the Minnesota Metro Stars AAU team for a season before moving to the college ranks.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) Girls’ Basketball Coach Kristina Lurken Anderson has her team in a run for the Central Minnesota Conference title with Holdingford.
The Jaguars are ranked eighth in the latest Class A poll with a 13-3 overall record. Two losses have come to conference rival Holdingford and the other to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Granite City Classic Holiday Tournament.
One-act play
Last Saturday, the K-W One-Act team participated in Section 1A subsection play competition at Triton High School against teams from Blooming Prairie, Cannon Falls, Triton, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, and Southland.
The K-W team was the first to present in the contest performing “The Waiting Room.” They watched plays and waited until about 3 p.m. when the results were announced. Southland finished the day in first place. K-W followed them in second and Z-M in third place.
With their second-place finish, the K-W team moves on to the section tournament next Saturday. They will be performing their play at 2:30 p.m. at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
The team’s success reflects their participation in the K-W Theater program learning acting skills from different directors. Coaches/directors Laura McAnally and Blair Reynolds need to be recognized for taking on the challenge of molding a group of young people into a championship-level team in a matter of a few weeks.
A sidebar to the one-act team is the announcement of Louie Breimhurst and Ashley Rechtzigel being named to the Gopher Conference All-Conference team.
Groundhog Day/Solardagur
Thurs., Feb. 2, is a day of celebration for many in the northern tier of states as it marks the halfway point of the winter season. The changes since late Dec. are notable, with daylight extending to 5:30 in the afternoon.
With the people of Canada and the United States watching, sleeping groundhogs are removed from their dens to decide if winter will continue for six more weeks or if spring is right around the corner.
There are celebrations in a few locations, but for most of us, Feb. 2 is not celebrated, with special food and drink.
The country of Iceland celebrates Solardagur. Iceland does not experience the true polar night of winter like those living above the Arctic Circle. But there are some parts of the country where the sun’s rays are blocked from late Nov. to late Jan. because of the steep mountain peaks.
Many celebrate Solardagur (Sun Day) around Jan. 25 with ponnukokur (Icelandic pancakes) and solarkaffi (Sun coffee). Ponnukokur are crepe-like pancakes served with rhubarb jam and whipped cream. Others sprinkle sugar on them and roll the pancakes up like lefse. The golden pancakes remind people of the sun and celebrates making it through the darkest time of the year. We know sunshine makes most people happier.
After having, by my count, twenty-two of thirty-one days in Jan. being cloudy, let us celebrate Solardagur with sun pancakes and sun coffee on Feb. 2.