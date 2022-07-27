The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink by nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”
By scheduling and keeping appointments in August, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
• Friday, Aug. 5 — 4 to 9 p.m. at Rice County Fairgrounds, 415 Fairground Drive, Faribault
• Monday, Aug. 8 — 1 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna
• Tuesday, Aug. 30 — Noon to 6 p.m. at Community Center, 401 Main St., Wanamingo
