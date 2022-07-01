• Report health concerns to the official veterinarian.
• Not share equipment with other exhibitors.
• Minimize nose-to-nose contact with other livestock.
• Minimize animal-to-human contact.
• Avoid use of communal water sources.
• Minimize animal stress by keeping them cool and comfortable, and providing food and water from home.
• If you’re also caring for animals at home while exhibiting at the fair: Do the chores at home first, change clothes to care for the animals at home and at the fair and wash your hands with soap and water and dry them well.
Before returning home
• Clean and disinfect all equipment (tack, buckets, shovels, wheelbarrows).
• Properly dispose of unused bedding, hay, and feed.
• Wash your hands with soap and water and dry them well.
At home
• Shower, blow your nose, and put on clean clothes and shoes.
• Clean and disinfect vehicles and trailers used to transport animals home from the fair.
• Keep returning livestock separate from other animals for up to four weeks: Feed and work with returning animals last, and wear different clothes and boots when working with returning animals.
• Wash your hands with soap and water and dry them well.
