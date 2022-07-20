Bayer Fund donation.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo School's recently hired Agricultural Teacher Dakota VanLanen accepts a $5,000 donation from the Bayer fund on behalf of the district. Pictured with VanLanen is local Kenyon farmers Britt and Aaron Bauer who directed the funds to the district. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Local farmers Aaron and Britt Bauer recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Ag Department. These funds will be used to provide updates and enhancements in the shop as well as adding additional curriculum resources.

 

