Kenyon-Wanamingo School's recently hired Agricultural Teacher Dakota VanLanen accepts a $5,000 donation from the Bayer fund on behalf of the district. Pictured with VanLanen is local Kenyon farmers Britt and Aaron Bauer who directed the funds to the district. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Local farmers Aaron and Britt Bauer recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Ag Department. These funds will be used to provide updates and enhancements in the shop as well as adding additional curriculum resources.
K-W High School Principal Matt Ryan said, “We would like to thank Aaron and Britt Bauer for directing this donation to our K-W High School Ag Department! These funds will be a great resource for our Ag program and ultimately our students. As we transition with a new Ag Teacher this year having these extra funds available for Ms.[Dakota] Van Lanen to use for the needs she identifies in the Ag Department will be very beneficial. It’s great to have this type of support from our local farmers!”
In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.
For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.
“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education.”
Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation starting on Aug. 1, 2022. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.Americasfarmers.com.
