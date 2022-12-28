Volleyball Coach Awards
Melissa Wickum Huseth, Cannon Falls High School Volleyball Coach and 1989 Kenyon High School graduate, has been named the Minnesota Class AA State Coach of the Year. She led the Bombers to the AA State Championship with a final record of 30-7-1.
At the American Volleyball Coaches Association Convention in Omaha, NE, Huseth was honored among 40 Girls High School Region Coaches of the Year. The honored coaches represented teams from 33 states and schools that ranged from large to small, urban and rural, and public and private.
College Wrestling
Seth Brossard, a former K-W wrestler, is now a senior at U-W LaCrosse, where the wrestling team is 8-0 at this time.
Brossard, a mathematics education major, has an 11-3 record wrestling at 165 pounds. He leads the team in pins with five. Last year he finished his season with a 24-4 record with 13 pins and earned NCAA Division III All-American honors.
Armani Tucker is a sophomore heavyweight wrestler on the RCTC team. Last season he moved from the third string to be a National Qualifier. He is majoring in criminal justice.
Christmas 1983
Newscasters have been calling this year’s weather over Christmas the coldest and fiercest in a generation. Forty years ago, the weather was similar to what we just endured.
According to state climatologists, the statewide average mean temperature was below zero for December 1983. December 18 to the 24 th was one of the coldest weeks in state history, with an average statewide temperature of minus 17 degrees F. Record low temperatures set on Dec. 19 and 22 still stand today.
In addition to the constant cold temperatures, winter storms brought snowfall beginning at Thanksgiving and continuing through December. During five days in the middle of the month, snowfall of 15 to 30 inches was reported around the state.
The high temperature for Christmas Eve 1983 was minus twenty degrees F, with windchill readings off the charts with values in the -70s. Like this year, roads west of Faribault were closed due to the drifting snow.
With the brutal weather, local last-minute shoppers came to Kenyon, bought what they needed, and headed home. For many merchants, business was brisk that day as the roads were too treacherous to be traveled any distance.
Family get-togethers went on as scheduled with those who could make it. The Flom family celebrated at Mark and Connie Flom’s home in Sogn Valley. Relatives came from the Metro Area and locally without complaint for the traditional Christmas Eve gathering. A few from California who were in attendance whined about the cold.
As the evening came to a close, it was decided that we should caravan our way back into Kenyon, with Mark and Connie leading the way through the valley to Highway 56. Once on 56, the group skirted around long finger drifts of snow that had formed on the road. People from the Cities chose to stay with family in town rather than risk going home in the bad weather. Staying proved to be a good choice. The next day, it was learned several cars had gotten stuck in a snowdrift going north on Highway 56 by Quamme’s.
Forty years from now, people will be talking about the cold Christmas of 2022, just like we recalled the one in 1983.
Holiday Movies
When the calendar turns to November, holiday movies from Hallmark, modern-day classics like “Home Alone,” “The Santa Clause,” “White Christmas,” and “The Polar Express” are available for viewing on various stations through the end of December. While I enjoy these movies, I prefer black-and-white movies from an earlier era.
Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” is a must-see every year. “Scrooge” from 1951, starring Allister Sims, is my favorite version of “A Christmas Carol.” In 1942, “Holiday Inn” came out. Two interesting facts about this movie are this is where the name of the hotel chain came from, and it was the first one when audiences heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas.” The original “Miracle on 34 th Street” is the best version of the story about Kris Kringle.
For those who grew up in the late 1950s, “The Wizard of Oz” became a holiday classic when it was annually shown in glorious black and white one Sunday night before Christmas.
It was not until I was out of high school that I saw the complete movie of Oz. It seemed like I could see the first half hour every year, and then it would be time to go to church for our Christmas program. Since my parents only had a black-and-white television, it was much later that I learned most of the movie was in color.
All these movies have a common thread: cheerful, feel-good endings and the possibility of all being well in the world.