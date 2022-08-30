Move over for flashing lights. It is critical to the safety of law enforcement, emergency workers, first responders, and road crews — and it's the law.
To increase awareness and keep the roadway's safe, Wednesday, Aug. 31 is Ted Foss Move Over enforcement and education day, in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the one-day enforcement campaign.
Minnesota's Ted Foss Move Over Law was named in honor of State Patrol Trooper Ted Foss. Foss, who grew up in Kenyon, was killed in 2000 by a passing vehicle during a traffic stop on the shoulder of I-90 in Winona County.
The law states:
• When traveling on a road with two or more lanes of going the same direction, drivers must move over one full lane from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated — ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance, construction vehicles and tow trucks.
• Reduce speed if unable to safely move over a lane.
• Failing to take these actions endangers personnel who provide critical and life-saving services. Fines can exceed $100.
When you see flashing lights, take action and move over a lane to give roadway workers room to do their jobs safely. They are out there to keep motorists safe, so be sure to return the favor.
