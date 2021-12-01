Mayo Clinic Health System's mobile health clinic is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone ages 12 and older.
"Getting vaccinated not only helps to make our local communities safer and healthier but also helps to prevent mutations of this virus from spreading further," says Jennifer Horn, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota. "We strongly encourage everyone ― not just those who are high-risk ― to take steps to get vaccinated."
Anyone, including non-Mayo patients, can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at mobile health clinic locations across Minnesota. Vaccine boosters are also available to eligible individuals.
Appointments are available at:
Blooming Prairie
To make an appointment, call Mayo Clinic Health System at 507-451-1120.
Kenyon
To make an appointment, call Mayo Clinic Health System at 507-451-1120.
The mobile health clinic includes two exam rooms and an on-site laboratory, as well as telehealth equipment that connects patients to Mayo Clinic providers for care. The clinic provides preventive health screenings and chronic disease management in partnership with the community.