The following area students graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College:
Kenyon
Jesse Jackson — Diploma, carpentry
Caran Martin — Associate of Science in accounting
Edward Matul, III — Certificate, law enforcement, high honors
Wanamingo
Nicole Persson — Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
West Concord
Matthew Audette-Hoberg — Associate of Science in law enforcement
Samuel Finne — Certificate, healthcare office professional
Kathleen Wood — Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College's 104th commencement ceremony was replaced this year with a social media celebration at the end of spring semester.