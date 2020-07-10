The following area students graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College: 

Kenyon

Jesse Jackson — Diploma, carpentry

Caran Martin — Associate of Science in accounting

Edward Matul, III — Certificate, law enforcement, high honors

Wanamingo

Nicole Persson — Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

West Concord

Matthew Audette-Hoberg — Associate of Science in law enforcement

Samuel Finne — Certificate, healthcare office professional

Kathleen Wood — Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College's 104th commencement ceremony was replaced this year with a social media celebration at the end of spring semester. 

