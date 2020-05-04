Live Well Goodhue County is encouraging all teens, adults, seniors and families to rediscover the joy of being outside on a bike with the event Bike Anywhere Day on Wednesday, May 6.
Participants are urged to maintain six feet of distance from people who are outside their own household and practice other basic safety precautions, like stopping at stop signs, signaling turns and wearing a helmet.
Those who are willing to share a photo should send it to Live Well Goodhue County via email or posting in on their Instagram page by using the hashtag: #livewellgoodhuecounty