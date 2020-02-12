February 1945
News from fourth grade: Mastering our tables keeps us busy in arithmetic. We are now ready to learn our sevens. Alice Kispert, Vivian Schwake, and Richard Wickum all scored excellent in our last self-testing drill. In physical education, we will be giving a program for the third grade. Arlen Fordahl will be the master of ceremonies.
In a letter received this week Pfc. Melvin Golden revealed that he was among the thousands of American soldiers that landed in the Philippines.
February 1960
Paul Finseth, a reserve on the Viking basketball team, emerged the hero of a thrilling, hard-fought game at Cannon Falls when he came through with two clutch baskets in overtime as Kenyon defeated the Bombers 63 to 61.
A 20-ton Personnel Carrier arrived by rail in Kenyon to become part of the Company C, U. S. Army Reserve. In the cockpit were First Sgt. L.R. Larson and Sgt. Conrad Musehl. Cpl. Curtis Luebke was inside the carrier tuning up the motor.
February 1970
Gail Bonhus, a participant in Goodhue County’s 4-H Speaking Contest, received first place. She is a member of the Aspelund 4-H Club. The Senior Division speakers spoke on the topic, “Do Differences Enrich Our Lives?”
Kenyon defeated Zumbrota at Zumbrota by the score of 66 to 57 in the annual battle for Alfie the Goat. Mike Evert and Mike Ripley were the leading scorers for the Tigers. The Vikings were led by Wendy Ring, Steve Weisbecker and Brad Nesseth.