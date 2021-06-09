Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is proud to announce that Jennifer Kreps, LSS Senior Director of Personal Support Services, is one of 20 honorees selected to receive Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s first-ever Health Care Heroes award. The award recognizes health care workers who have demonstrated exemplary dedication to the care of others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early on during the pandemic, an individual living in an LSS Personal Support Services residential home tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Kreps, of Wanamingo, immediately left her own home to serve on site for two weeks to care for those living in the home to ensure no further spread of the virus. While direct care was not part of her regular daily responsibilities, Kreps quickly familiarized herself with each person’s needs, preferences and the requirements necessary to keep them safe. She selflessly implemented a solution that also became part of the organization’s response plan for similar situations.
“When we first learned of this situation, Jennifer simply said, ‘I’m on my way,’” said Mark Dubbels, Senior Operations Director of LSS Personal Support Services. “She jumps in without hesitation whenever and wherever she is needed. With over 20 years of experience supporting individuals across Minnesota, Jennifer is a remarkable leader who has the very best interests of those we serve at heart.”
The 2021 Health Care Hero honorees will be recognized during a virtual event on Thursday, June 10, and featured in the June 11 Health Care Heroes special print edition of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.