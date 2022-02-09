This week, an announcement was made that a broad summer recreation program of ten weeks is planned for Kenyon next summer. The program is designed to comply with the State High School Athletic League standards. Ray Wistrell, a Kenyon High School athletic staff member, will be in charge.
From Viking Hi-Lites: This tall blond senior boy came from Wanamingo in his sophomore year. He plays football, basketball, and baseball and is in the band. He has friendly blue eyes. His favorite actor and actress are Lenus Erickson and Ingrid Bergman. His favorite food is chicken and French fries, and his favorite subject is “French class when I am not there.” Who is this person? Maurice Sathrum.
February 1962
Dave Erickson of Farmington won the first-place prize of $75 in a local bowling tournament. Ray Greseth of Wanamingo finished in third place. Other locals who finished in the money were Harold Vangness, Al Renner, Mike Wunderlich, Maurice Flom, Bud Remold, Elmer Morken, Dennis Veblen, Curt Wendler, Lawrence Morken, and Curt Luebke.
During the second nine weeks, honor roll members of the senior class were: A-honor roll Mary Dalbotten, Joan Hildebrandt, Helen Luebke, and Sharyn Von Wald. B-honor roll Larry Bohan, Marlys Buchta, Karen Gonyea, Betty Helgeson, Judy Huseth, Jaci Langeness, Russell Meyer, Marilyn Quam, and Larry Skillestad.
February 1972
Four Kenyon High School senior FFA members have made State Farmer Degree applications. Darwin Crouse, Randall Schwake, Richard Sviggum, and David Trapp have applied for this honor.
Kenyon High School wrestlers Dan Torgerson and Jeff Floren swept three matches to win championships at the HVL Tournament. Both ran their season records to 17-2. Tom Sahl and Mike Klahr finished third. Craig Vangsness earned fourth place, and Ken Fordahl placed fifth in his weight class.