The State of Minnesota has launched ‘Kids Deserve a Shot,’ a vaccine incentives program encouraging Minnesotans 12-17 years old to roll up their sleeves and get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Right now, only 50% of Minnesotans 12-15 and less than 60% of Minnesotans 16-17 are fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rates of all eligible age groups.
The State is launching ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ to reward Minnesota youth for completing their vaccine series and building the broad community protection needed to keep our families and educators safe. The program consists of two sets of rewards for fully vaccinated 12-17 year olds:
• A $200 Visa gift card for 12-17 year olds who start and complete their vaccine series over the next six weeks,
• Five weeks of drawings for $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships and other fun Minnesota experiences for 12-17 year olds who have completed their vaccine series at any point in 2021.
Learn more details about the program and register at Kids Deserve a Shot.
Goodhue County-sponsored flu vaccination clinics take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at both Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary and Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High. Family members are welcome. Minimum age is 6 months and up.
Register at my.primary.health/r/goodhue-community-flu?registration_type=default.