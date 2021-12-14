Tuesday, Dec. 14
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Lasts approximately 45 minutes. Children will listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities, and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. Designed for children age 2 through kindergarten, all children welcome with an adult.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities• 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
Friday, Dec. 17
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Wednesday, Dec. 22
