Highway 61 motorists traveling through Lake City will be detoured off the highway starting the morning of Wednesday, April 22, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The detour for through traffic will follow Wabasha County Road 9 from south of Lake City, turn north on 10th St through town, then follow Wabasha County Road 5 northwest of Lake City to Highway 58 and then into Red Wing. The contractor, Rochester Sand & Gravel, is making quicker progress than anticipated and to keep that momentum going, they will be switching to this Stage 1 detour. People will continue to have access to businesses and homes in the construction zone.
The Highway 61 project spans from Central Point Road to Elm St. in Lake City and includes several improvements:
• Replacing deteriorated pavement
• Reducing the four-lane highway to three lanes
• Developing continuous sidewalks
• Constructing an off-street trail for bicyclists and green space
Benefits include safer traveling speeds, improved pedestrian elements, expanded life of roadway and decreased roadway water run-off into Lake Pepin.
The City of Lake City is updating its utilities during the project. Crews will replace the water main from Madison St to Elm St. as well as the sanitary sewer from Lyon Ave to Center St. (one block).
Detours will be in place during the work and will change as the work progress. Residents and businesses will have access to their homes and businesses during construction.
To learn more about the projects or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s construction project website: mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy61-lakecity-reconstruct/index.html or join the SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/ to learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota.
Dick Swenke, the construction public information officer, can be contacted with questions from community members and businesses at 507-259-4059 or dick@swenke@rochsg.com.