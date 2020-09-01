Kasandra Keller and Olivia Schmidt of Nerstrand, and Lauren Berg, Layla Sjolander and Kaitlyn Vold of Kenyon, were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Luther College.
The requirements to be named to the dean's list were amended as the semester was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To be named to the dean's list, in spring 2020, a student must have earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with eight hours (previously 10 credit hours) of conventional grades (A, B, C, D) and have no more than one "incomplete" credit hour with no "F" or "NC" grades.