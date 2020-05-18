Community members of Kenyon will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 1 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon.
Donations by appointment only. Call Jan at 507-789-5385 to schedule an appointment.
